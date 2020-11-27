Black Friday board game deals: save big on Catan, Gloomhaven, Pandemic and Ticket to Ride

Love strategy games? You don’t want to miss the best Black Friday board game deals happening right now at retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart, all of whom are offering 20% to 50% off some of the most popular board games of the year.

Among the list of awesome games on sale today are Catan, Gloomhaven, Pandemic and Ticket to Ride – four of our favorite games of all-time – plus some other excellent titles like Terraforming Mars as well as some spin-off titles of classic franchises like Monopoly and Clue.

If you’re tired of playing the same old board games, or you just want to build out your collection without overpaying, check out our list of some of the best Black Friday deals below.

Best Black Friday Board Game Deals 2020

Catan: $49.49 $24.69 at Target

Catan, or as most everyone knows it, Settlers of Catan, is a game about growing an empire through trade and resource gathering. You'll take turns rolling dice, collecting the resource of the corresponding number, and then building towns and cities to increase the amount of resources gained. It supports from two to five players and is recommended for ages 10+. View Deal

Ticket to Ride: $54.99 $25 at Walmart

Another classic, Ticket to Ride has you creating freight train lines across the US in pursuit of railroad dominance. You score more points for completing longer routes, but your opponents will likely be building in the same direction, so you have to be strategic. For two to five players ages 8 and up.View Deal

Pandemic: $44.99 $17.49 at Amazon

This is the cheapest price we've seen for the, er, prescient board game. So why is everyone on board with Pandemic? It's an excellent co-operative strategy game that requires everyone to work together to take down four different diseases. Huh, working together to beat a virus, neat concept. View Deal

Gloomhaven: $140.00 $118 at Amazon

This persistent world board game – that is, designed to be played over multiple sessions – is an RPG-like game with tactical combat. It's aimed at players aged 12+, and while it's been around this price for a little while, it's still a lot lower than the original retail price. View Deal

Coup: $14.99 $11.24 at Amazon

Coup is a deductive card game where you try to discern the roles of your opponents while concealing your own. You can claim to be the Duke and rake in money, but if you're called out, you lose your card. It's an exciting battle of wits for two to six players.View Deal

Codenames: $19.95 $14.88 at Amazon

Not the cheapest we've seen Codenames in the past year, but pretty damn close. This intense and exciting (but fairly short to play) word game is ideal for family play during the holidays, and is recommended for ages 14 and up. View Deal

Terraforming Mars: $69.95 $41.99 at Amazon

A great price for a popular sci-fi game about colonizing the red planet. It's a co-op and competitive game at the same time, for 1-5 players, as you each complete projects in an effort to become the most successful corporation on Mars.

Mysterium: $54.99 $35.96 at Amazon

Mysterium tasks you with solving, well, a mystery. (Duh!) Each night players work to uncover the mystery of Warwick Manor using clues provided to them by a spiritual entity. Together, they'll have to figure out the weapon, location, and identity of the murderer which makes it like a better version of the classic Clue. It's for two to seven players aged 10+.View Deal

Exploding Kittens Party Pack: $29.99 $14.99 at Amazon

With original art from The Oatmeal, Exploding Kittens is like a game of Russian Roulette where you try your best not to pick up the exploding kitten. You'll do this by using cards to see what's coming up in the deck, and pass extra turns to your opponents. It's fun, fast and supports up to 10 players.View Deal

Azul from Plan B Games: $39.99 $28.99 at Amazon

Azul is a tile placing game that has you constructing a mosaic and attempting to score more points than your opponents. Extra points are on offer for collecting sets of the same color of tile, or for creating particular patterns, while there are penalties for taking tiles that you're unable to use. Games take about a half-hour, and it supports two to four players ages 8+.View Deal

Clue: Star Wars Edition: $45.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Themed around the Death Star plans rather than a murder, players have to suss out which planet Darth Vader is going to destroy next, which room the Death Star plans are in and which escape vehicle is going to be used. The board is worth owning alone if you're a Star Wars fan. View Deal

