Best gaming laptops under Rs 50,000 for Febraury 2018

No matter how much you play on our smartphone, tablet or console, nothing really beats gaming on a PC does it? And PC gaming is often better served by a laptop. There are several of these, which offer a great deal of performance without sacrificing much on portability. Here we have listed the best gaming laptops you can buy for less than Rs 50,000.

However, it is actually a bit tricky to choose the perfect gaming rig below Rs 50k, as none of them are properly suited for a hardcore gamer. You should aim for the right balance between processing power and graphics capability in the laptop you wish to buy.

We have selected the top 10 laptops that boast of optimum gaming capabilities while costing under Rs 50,000.

Please note that the prices mentioned below are based on what was available at the time this article was written. These may slightly vary as deals and offers keep changing from time to time.

Lenovo Ideapad 320 80XL01D9IN

CPU: Intel Core i5 (7th Gen) | Graphics: 2GB NVIDIA GeForce N16V-GMR1 (920MX) | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 2TB HDD

Phenomenal processing power

Full-fledged connectivity

Average GPU

With the 7th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, the Lenovo Ideapad 320 80XL01D9IN clearly has the impressive processing power. However, this is not evenly matched with a capable graphics card. The 2GB GDDR3 NVIDIA GeForce 920MX simply doesn’t support hardcore gaming. Still, the laptop should be good enough for casual gamers to play on medium settings.

Externally, the Ideapad 310 80SM01HVIH is built quite decently. It supports a host of connectivity options ranging from dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth till Gigabit LAN and DVD Writer. This high-end laptop from Lenovo comes without Windows OS and you need to manually install it.