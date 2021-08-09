Best Buy's RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals are back at their lowest prices yet this week

If you're on the hunt for a premium gaming machine that's capable of serious frame rates but still want to save some bucks, then you'll be well served by a couple of RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals at Best Buy.

First up is this MSI GF65 for $999.99 (was $1,099.99) - a great bang-for-the-buck machine that's now returning to its lowest price yet. Alongside the previously mentioned RTX 3060, this one's also packing a 512GB SSD, Intel Core i5-10500H processor, and 8GB of RAM, making it a very capable mid-range machine indeed. While that Core i5 processor may be a turn-off for some (it's common to see Core i7 at this price), the 10500H is still an absolutely blazingly fast hex-core CPU that's only slightly behind a Core i7-10750h in terms of overall performance.

Speaking about performance, our second featured gaming laptop deal is this stunning Asus ROG Zephrys G14 for $1,449.99 (was $1,549.99) - quite possibly the ultimate back to school laptop for gamers going to college. This lightweight 14-inch machine is one of our favorites here at TechRadar with its classy aesthetic, incredibly lightweight build, and zero-compromise performance. This particular spec features an RTX 3060, Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, making it a very capable machine for both gaming and heavy productivity.

While not exactly cheap, both these options are fantastic if you're looking for something that's capable of pushing great performance without paying the $1,500 to $2,000 you'd normally pay for an enthusiast-level machine. If you are on a budget, however, then we'd recommend checking out our main cheap gaming laptop deals page for some good sub $1,000 options too.

Outside the US? See the best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Returning back down to its lowest price yet is this excellent 2021 MSI GF65 at Best Buy. A combination of an RTX 3060 graphics card, Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD makes this one a very competitive machine indeed and a great option if you're looking to max out settings at a fairly reasonable price. While you might balk at the idea of a Core i5 being paired with an RTX 3060, don't discount this one - it's still an exceptionally fast hex-core processor for gaming.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,549.99 $1,449.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Willing to spend a little more? While pricey, this Asus ROG Zephyrus with an RTX 3060, Ryzen 9 5900HS, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD is an exceptional buy if you're looking for a gaming laptop deal that'll tick every box. It's powerful, great value (for these specs), looks stunning, and also happens to be one of the slimmest, lightest gaming laptops on the market. That makes this one a great buy if you're looking for a machine that's mobile but doesn't have compromised performance.View Deal

