Best Buy PS5 and Xbox Series X restock is rare for Monday – but it just happened

We rarely see Best Buy restock PS5 and Xbox Series X on a Monday, but according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, both consoles were in stock late in the morning today, May 24. Matt sends alerts as soon as US retailers are in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications, and TechRadar exclusively reported that neither the Sony nor the Microsoft console would be in stock Thursday and Friday of last week. It seems as if both were waiting for the new week. And now we know Monday is unpredictable for Best Buy restocks.

Here's how to find the PS5 restock date and times.

Best Buy PS5 restock today: what time it happened

The Best Buy PS5 restock just happened today, and the time was 11:49am EDT for the PS5 restock and a few minutes before that for the Xbox Series X. Best Buy hasn't had back-to-back console restocks in several weeks, so this is a nice change of pace for people who wanted to buy the Sony and Microsoft consoles.

The important thing about Best Buy compared to other retailers in the US is that you shoudln't refresh the page after you attemtpt to add a PS5 or Xbox Series X to your cart. Instead, Best Buy requires you to click the yellow add-to-cart button once, wait for the greyed out button to cycle through (it's almost like a self-contained Sony Direct virtual queue inside that button) and click it again when it turns back to yellow. After that you check out with PS5 or Xbox Series X as quickly as possible.

Often Best Buy will say that there's no inventory wthin 250 miles of your location. This means one of two things. First, it could mean that Best Buy is releasing consoles in waves, as so many American stores do. You just have to keep trying to check out until it goes through. Second, it could mean it's a region limited drop or you're too late to buy the console from Best Buy within your area and it's truly out of stock.

When is PS5 in stock next in the US?

When will PS5 and Xbox Series X restock next in the US? There should be a Target restock this week given the fact that the American chain retailer has inventory and didn't make either console available to purchase last week.

Antonline is another likely candidate for a PS5 Disc restock simply because the small, but fast-shipping US retailer promises a next-gen console restock once per week and it did the Xbox Series X last week, while it had the PS5 Digital Edition in stock the week before (and a week prior to that).

Walmart and Sony Direct are the two American stores that Matt Swider tweets out on a consistent basis. Sony Direct does a virtual queue and randomly picks people to buy the PS5, while Walmart forces you to hit the add-to-cart button a bunch until the order goes through. Walmart often has the most inventory on hand, but there are so many people trying at the No. 1 store in the US that it makes it almost impossible.

Finally, the club stores are the outliers with decent restocks: Costco, Sam's Club and BJs. We see rare weekend drops from BJs but only in-store, not online, which makes it unlike every other retailer we list. The Sam's Club PS5 and Xbox Series X restock time is often between 12:30am and 1am EDT, when their inventory refreshes for all new products added to the online store. For better or worse, it's going to get harder to buy a PS5 in the next couple of months rather than easier.