Best Buy offers up Prime Day beating Fire tablet deals but these sales won't last

We didn't see many Fire tablet deals over Prime Day this year, which is why Best Buy's latest sale offers up so many fantastic offers. In fact, we're seeing some of the lowest prices ever available at Best Buy right now - ahead of the full Black Friday deals season, but hurry - these offers will expire on Thursday.

These Fire tablet deals offer far better value than Amazon offered last week, then, with discounts of up to $70 cutting prices on the range of cheap devices as well as the child-friendly Kids Editions.

You'll find the cheapest Fire 7 tablet available for just $39.99 right now - a $10 saving that brings the already cost-effective device down to an ever better position this week. However, if you're after a larger screen the Amazon Fire HD 8 is taking a $35 discount to sit at a record low $54.99 (was $89.99) and the Fire HD 10 tablet is now available for $79.99, down from $149.99. That's $20 cheaper than Amazon has ever gone in its own Fire tablet deals.

Not only is Best Buy beating Amazon at its own Prime Day game, then, but it's actually undercutting many of the lowest prices Amazon has ever offered. That makes these Fire tablet deals even more stunning as we head into early Best Buy Black Friday deal territory.

We're rounding up all the Fire tablet deals available right now just below, but you'll find more prices from across the web further down the page as well.

Not in the US? Find more Fire tablet deals in the UK and Australia at the bottom of the page.

Today's best Fire tablet deals at Best Buy

Amazon Fire 7: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

The Fire 7 tablet didn't budge from its $49.99 position over Prime Day, which makes this $10 discount from Best Buy all the more exciting. You're getting a 7-inch tablet here - small, but perfect if you just need a cheap device for the odd YouTube video, Kindle ebook, or browsing the web.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $89.99 $54.99 at Best Buy

The all-new Fire HD 8 tablet didn't see any discounts last week either, so saving $35 at Best Buy feels like a real treat. You're getting the 32GB version at this price, but you can also save $35 on the 64GB model bringing it down to $84.99. This is also the cheapest this tablet has ever been - beating Amazon by $5.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Prime Day skipped the 2019 Amazon Fire HD 10 as well, and Amazon is currently out of stock until November. That means this $79.99 offer from Best Buy is a steal right now - netting you the 10.1-inch tablet with 32GB of storage for a fantastic price. You can also save $70 on the 64GB model, now available for $119.99 down from $189.99. View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 - Kids Edition: $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

If you're shopping for the little ones, this Kids Edition is sitting at a great price at Best Buy right now. You're getting a blue bumper case, a year's subscription to a load of apps, books, and videos, and parental safety controls here as well. What's more, this wasn't featured in Amazon's sales last week either.

Amazon Fire HD 8 - Kids Edition: $139.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

If you're after a larger screen, however, you can pick up the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for just $79.99 right now. It was also left out of Amazon's Fire tablet deals last week, but a $60 discount at Best Buy makes it a great pick up today.

Amazon Fire HD 10 - Kids Edition: $199.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

This 32GB Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition offers up everything you'd expect from Amazon's range of junior tablets, but on a glorious 10.1-inch HD display. There's a $70 saving available on the 32GB right now.

More Fire tablet deals

If you're not in the US, or you simply want to find more prices from across the web, check out the latest Fire tablet deals below. Our comparison chart pulls in all the best offers from all your favorite retailers.

We're also rounding up the best Android tablet deals available right now, or you can check out the latest Samsung tablet sales and cheap iPad deals as well.