Best Buy Mother's Day sale: deals on the Amazon Kindle and Fire tablet

If you're looking for a last-minute gift for mom, then you're in luck. Best Buy's Mother's Day sale is happening right now and includes price cuts on Amazon's best-selling Fire tablet and Kindle e-readers. The retailer is also offering free next-day delivery on all Fire tablet and Kindle purchases.



The deals include the all-new Kindle e-reader on sale for $64.99 and a $35 price cut on the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite. If you're looking for a cheap tablet deal, Best Buy has the Fire 7 on sale for just $39.99, and you can save $40 on the All-New Fire HD 10.



Keep in mind, Mother's Day is this Sunday, and to receive free next-day delivery, you must place your order before 2 PM EST. Depending on your location, Best Buy is also offering curbside pickup. This means you can select the 'Use Curbside Pickup' option when ordering online, and when you drive up, Best Buy will bring your items to your car.

Tablet and e-reader deals at Best Buy:

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Amazon Fire 7 tablet on sale for just $39.99. The 7-inch Alexa-enabled tablet packs 16GB of storage and provides up to seven hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: $79.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

The 2018 Fire HD 8 tablet gets a $20 price cut at Best Buy. The 8-inch tablet works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and features an all-day battery life of 12-hours.

All-New Fire HD 10: $149.99 $109.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $40 on the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet. The 10-inch tablet is now 30% faster, packs in 32GB of storage, and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

All-new Kindle: $89.99 $64.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the 2019 Amazon Kindle on sale for $64.99. The e-reader features a glare-free 6-inch display, has 4GB of storage, and features a battery charge that lasts for weeks on a single charge.

Kindle Paperwhite $ 129.99 $94.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $35 price cut on the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon. The 2018 e-reader features a 6-inch glare-free display and 8GB of storage - enough for thousands of individual books.

Not in the US? check out our full range of prices just down below.

