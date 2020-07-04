Best Buy 4th of July sale 2020: Fourth of July deals on TVs, appliances, laptops, more

The 2020 Best Buy 4th of July sale event is going strong with incredible deals throughout the site. You score massive price cuts on best-selling items like TVs, appliances, laptops, smartphones, and headphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Dyson, and more.

To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up Best Buy's best 4th of July sales of 2020 below. Our top sale picks include Independence Day deals on 4K TVs like this Westinghouse 50-inch TV on sale for just $249.99 and this massive 75-inch 4K TV marked down to $699.99 (was $999.99).



If you're looking for discounts on Apple devices, you can get the Apple Watch 3 marked down to $179 and save up to $230 on the iPhone 11. Other top deals include the budget HP 14-inch laptop on sale for $239.99, a $360 discount on the powerful Surface Pro 7, and the best-selling Ring Doorbell Pro marked down to $189.99 (was $249.99.



Shop more of our top Best Buy's 4th of July sale picks below and keep in mind offers ends this Sunday. You can also shop more bargains with our roundup of the best 4th of July sales that are happening now.

Best Buy 4th of July sale 2020 picks:

Best Buy's top 4th of July sales

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Fire TV Stick on sale for just $29.99 at Best Buy's 4th of July sale. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm: $279 $179 at Best Buy

You can score a $100 price cut on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've seen on this waterproof smartwatch which features GPS technology, offers heart rate monitoring, and can track popular workouts and calories burned.

Sony WH-CH700N Noise Cancelling Headphones: $199.99 $118 at Best Buy

You can save $82 on the Sony WH-CH700N headphones at Best Buy's 4th of July sale. The wireless headphones feature advanced noise canceling technology and provide up to 35 hours of battery life.

Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $ 299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price! You can get the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $249.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in which allows you to stream from apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more.

HP 14 Laptop: $289.99 $239.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $50 price cut on the HP 14-inch laptop at Best Buy's 4th of July sale. The budget laptop features 4GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD, and an AMD Athlon processor.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $599. The tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Dyson V11 Animal vacuum cleaner: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

You can save $100 on the best-selling Dyson V11 Animal. The cord-free vacuum features a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets and comes with the powerful V11 digital motor.

Best Buy | Save up to 40% off top-brand appliances

Best Buy's 4th of July appliance sale includes up to 40% off in savings on major appliances. You can find deals on refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.

Best Buy headphone deals

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. These water-resistant wireless earbuds feature secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability and provide up to 12 hours of battery life.

Sony WFXB700 True Wireless Headphones: $129.99 $106 at Best Buy

Get the top-rated Sony WFXB700 headphones on sale for $106 at Best Buy. The wireless earbuds produce quality sound with powerful bass and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Sony WH-CH700N Noise Cancelling Headphones: $199.99 $108 at Best Buy

You can save $92 on the Sony WH-CH700N headphones at Best Buy's 4th of July sale. The wireless headphones feature advanced noise canceling technology and provide up to 35 hours of battery life.

Best Buy smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm: $309 $199 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a bigger display, Best Buy has the 42mm Series 3 Watch on sale for $179. This deal also includes free Apple Music for four months for new subscribers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: $199.99 $180.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Galaxy Watch Active on sale for $180.99. The water-resistant smartwatch features Samsung Pay, which allows you to make payments from your wrist with just a tap.

Best Buy smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 at Best Buy | Save up to $300 with qualified activation

For a limited time, you can save up to $300 on the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra with qualified activation from AT&T, or Sprint.

Best Buy TV deals

Insignia 32-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $169.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a small space, the Insignia 32-inch 4K TV is a fantastic option and it's on sale for only $129.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in and a voice remote with Alexa.

LG 49-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $319.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

You can get the LG 49-inch 4K TV on sale for $299.99 at Best Buy. The UHD smart TV features webOS so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney Plus, and more.

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $100 price cut and receive a free Echo Dot on the Insignia 55-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Fire experience built in and includes a voice remote with Alexa so you can use your voice to launch movies, browse shows, and more.

Samsung 65-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $549.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $499.99 at Best Buy. The 7-Series TV features a universal guide that allows you to find streaming content and live TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K UHD TV: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for big-screen 4K TV, you can get the Hisense 75-inch TV on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV has a voice remote and the Google Assistant built in so you can control your TV and other compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Best Buy laptop deals

Inspiron 15 Touchscreen Laptop: $449.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Inspiron touchscreen laptop on sale for $399.99. The 15.6-inch laptop features a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and an expansive 1TB hard drive, making it a good working from home option.

HP Envy x360 Touch-Screen Laptop: $849.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $150 price cut on the HP Envy x360. The versatile 2-in-1 laptop features a 15.6-inch HD multitouch display, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i5 processor.

Best Buy appliance deals

Insignia 8qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker: $119.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price, you can snag the Insignia pressure cooker on sale for $59.99. The multi-function pressure cooker features an automatic keep-warm function, 24-hour delay timer, and is dishwasher safe for easy, quick cleanup.

Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $109.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

The ability to brew coffee at home has never been more important, and the Keurig K-Slim on sale for $79.99 is a fantastic option. The compact single-serve coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and features three different brew sizes.

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: $139.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $40 price cut on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer at Best Buy. The 4qt air fryer allows you to prepare your favorite fried foods with hot air instead of oil resulting in 75 percent less fat than traditional frying.

Best Buy vacuum deals

Roomba by iRobot 675 Robot Vacuum: $249.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the best-selling Roomba robot vacuum on sale at Best Buy for $299.99. The iRobot 675 features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum cleaner: $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

If you're interested in a traditional upright vacuum, you can get the Dyson Ball Animal 2 on sale for just $399.99. The multi-floor vacuum features a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors.

Best Buy smart home deals

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has Ring Doorbell Pro on sale for $189.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Apple HomePod: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can score a $100 price cut on the Apple HomePod speaker. The powerful smart speaker works with Siri for voice control and allows you to control other compatible smart home devices.



Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Security Camera System: $449.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

You can save $50 on the Arlo Pro 2 security camera at Best Buy. The 4-camera system works both indoors and outdoors and features two-way audio and works with Amazon Alexa.

You can shop more deals with our roundup of the best 4th of July sale events that are happening now.

You can also see more of the best cheap 4K TV deals and sale prices and the best cheap laptop deals.