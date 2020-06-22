Best Buy 4-day sale: deals on 4K TVs, the iPhone, laptops, headphones and more

To compete with Amazon's Summer sale, Best Buy has launched its own four-day sale that starts today. You can score incredible deals on best-selling items throughout the site like 4K TVs, the iPhone XS, Beats headphones, laptops, the Apple Watch, and so much more.

To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the best deals below. Our top sale picks include discounts on Apple devices like the best-selling Apple Watch 3 marked down to just $199, up to $500 in savings on the iPhone XS, and a $100 price cut on the Apple Homepod.



You'll also find fantastic TV bargains like the Westinghouse 50-inch Roku TV on sale for just $249.99, the feature-packed Samsung 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $499.99, and a massive $700 discount on the TCL 65-inch 4K Roku TV.



Other standout deals include the popular Ring Doorbell Pro on sale for $189.99 (was $249.99), a $50 discount on the Powerbeats Pro headphones, and the affordable Lenovo IdeaPad 1 on sale for only $199.



Shop more of Best Buy's top deals below, and keep in mind the 4-day sale ends on Thursday, so you should snag these incredible bargains while you can.

Best Buy's top sale picks:

Best Buy headphone deals

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. These water-resistant wireless earbuds feature secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability and provide up to 12 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199 at Best Buy

The top-rated Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut at Best Buy's 3-day sale. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

View Deal

Best Buy smartwatch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Galaxy Watch Active on sale for $149.99. The water-resistant smartwatch features Samsung Pay, which allows you to make payments from your wrist with just a tap.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm: $279 $199 at Best Buy

You can score an $80 price cut on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've seen on this waterproof smartwatch which features GPS technology, offers heart rate monitoring, and can track popular workouts and calories burned.

View Deal

Best Buy iPhone deals

Best Buy TV deals

Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $ 299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price! You can get the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $249.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in which allows you to stream from apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more.

View Deal

LG 49-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $319.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

You can get the LG 49-inch 4K TV on sale for $299.99 at Best Buy. The UHD smart TV features webOS so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney Plus, and more.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $549.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $499.99 at Best Buy. The 7-Series TV features a universal guide that allows you to find streaming content and live TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

TCL 65-inch 8-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku TV: $1,999.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a massive $700 price cut on this feature-packed TCL 65-inch TV. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology and has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

View Deal

Best Buy laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop: $229.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad is a fantastic buy at just $199.99. The 14-inch laptop features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 7th Gen AMD A6-9220E processor.

View Deal

Inspiron 15 Touchscreen Laptop: $449.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Inspiron touchscreen laptop on sale for $399.99. The 15.6-inch laptop features a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and an expansive 1TB hard drive, making it a good working from home option.

View Deal

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop: $999.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $150 price cut on the HP Envy x360. The versatile 2-in-1 laptop features a 15.6-inch HD multitouch display, 12GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, 32GB of Intel Optane memory, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

View Deal

Best Buy smart home deals

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has Ring Doorbell Pro on sale for $189.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

View Deal

Apple HomePod: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can score a $100 price cut on the Apple HomePod speaker. The powerful smart speaker works with Siri for voice control and allows you to control other compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

Best Buy appliance deals

Save up to 40% off top-brand appliances at Best Buy

Best Buy's appliance sale includes up to 40% off in savings on major appliances. You can find deals on refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.

View Deal

You can also shop more deals with our roundup of the Amazon Summer Sale and see the best 4th of July sales that are happening now.