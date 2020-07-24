Best Buy 3-day summer sale: deals on 4K TVs, the iPhone, laptops, tablets, more

Best Buy is celebrating the end of summer with a 3-day sale that starts today. You can find incredible deals on everything from 4K TVs, laptops, and tablets to smartphones, headphones, and appliances from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Amazon, and more.

Best Buy's top summer sale picks include up to $700 off top appliance brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG, a $125 discount on the iPhone 11, and a massive $1,000 price cut on the TCL 4K Roku TV.

Other top deals include $50 in savings on Amazon's Fire tablets, a $50 price cut on the best-selling Powerbeats Pro headphones, and the powerful Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699 (was $959).



Shop more of our top Best Buy summer sale picks below, and keep in mind these bargains end on Sunday, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Best Buy summer sale picks:

Best Buy headphone deals

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. These water-resistant wireless earbuds feature secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability and provide up to 12 hours of battery life.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

The top-rated Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut at Best Buy's 3-day sale. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

The best-selling Beats Solo Pro are on sale for $229.99 at Best Buy. The wireless headphones feature active noise canceling technology and provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life.

Best Buy smartphone deals

iPhone 11 at Best Buy | Save $125 on the iPhone 11 with qualified activation from Verizon

You can save $125 on the iPhone 11 lineup with qualified activation from Verizon. You can also get four months of free Apple Music for new subscribers.

Samsung Galaxy S20 at Best Buy | Save up to $300 with qualified activation

For a limited time, you can save up to $300 on the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra with qualified activation from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.

Best Buy TV deals

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $129.99 at Best Buy + get a free Echo Dot

If you're working with a small space, the Insignia 32-inch HD TV is a fantastic option, and it's on sale for only $129.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in and a voice remote with Alexa.

Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $379.99 $299.99 at Best Buy + get a Free Echo Dot

Best Buy has the 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $299.99. The smart TV includes a voice remote with Alexa and has the Fire TV experience built in so you can stream content directly from the home screen of your TV.

Hisense 55-inch H65 Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the Hisense 55-inch TV on sale for $279.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV has a voice remote and the Google Assistant built in so you can control your TV and other compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Samsung 65-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $549.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $529.99 at Best Buy. The 7-Series TV features a universal guide that allows you to find streaming content and live TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $849.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

An incredible price for a massive 75-inch 4K TV, you can get this Samsung set on sale for $799.99. The 4K TV works with Amazon Alexa for builtin voice control and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

Best Buy tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Amazon Fire 7 tablet on sale for just $34.99. The 7-inch Alexa-enabled tablet packs 16GB of storage and provides up to seven hours of battery life.

All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet: $89.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 at Best Buy. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this 8-inch HD display tablet that works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and offers wireless charging.

Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $139.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $50 price cut on the Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet at Best Buy. The 8-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Best Buy laptop deals

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 11.6-inch Touch-Screen Laptop: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Get the compact and lightweight Pavilion x360 laptop on sale for just $349.99. The 2-in-1 laptop features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display and features 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and an Intel Pentium N5000 processor.



HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Laptop: $749.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a bigger screen size, you can score a $200 price cut on the 14-inch HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop. Made for multitasking, the touch-screen laptop packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD.

Best Buy appliance deals

Best Buy | Save up to $700 on top-brand appliances

Best Buy's appliance sale includes up to $700 on major appliances. You can find deals on refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.

Roomba by iRobot 960 Robot Vacuum: $499.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the best-selling Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $449.99. The iRobot 960 features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

Best Buy smart home deals

Google Home Mini Smart Speaker: $39.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

The best-selling Google Home Mini gets a $10 discount at Best Buy. The compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free.

Google Smart Light Starter Kit: $55 $35 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Google Smart Light Starter Kit on sale for $35. The starter kit that includes a Google Home Mini and GE C-Life Smart Light Bulb so you can control your lights with your voice.

