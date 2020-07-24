Best Buy 3-day summer sale: deals on 4K TVs, the iPhone, laptops, tablets, more

Best Buy is celebrating the end of summer with a 3-day sale that starts today. You can find incredible deals on everything from 4K TVs, laptops, and tablets to smartphones, headphones, and appliances from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Amazon, and more.
Best Buy's top summer sale picks include up to $700 off top appliance brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG, a $125 discount on the iPhone 11, and a massive $1,000 price cut on the TCL 4K Roku TV.
Other top deals include $50 in savings on Amazon's Fire tablets, a $50 price cut on the best-selling Powerbeats Pro headphones, and the powerful Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699 (was $959).
Shop more of our top Best Buy summer sale picks below, and keep in mind these bargains end on Sunday, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.
Best Buy summer sale picks:
Best Buy headphone deals
Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $
199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy
The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. These water-resistant wireless earbuds feature secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability and provide up to 12 hours of battery life.
View Deal
Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones:
$249.95 $199.99 at Best Buy
The top-rated Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut at Best Buy's 3-day sale. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.
View Deal
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones:
$299.99 $229.99 at Best Buy
The best-selling Beats Solo Pro are on sale for $229.99 at Best Buy. The wireless headphones feature active noise canceling technology and provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life.
View Deal
Best Buy smartphone deals
iPhone 11 at Best Buy | Save $125 on the iPhone 11 with qualified activation from Verizon
You can save $125 on the iPhone 11 lineup with qualified activation from Verizon. You can also get four months of free Apple Music for new subscribers.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20 at Best Buy | Save up to $300 with qualified activation
For a limited time, you can save up to $300 on the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra with qualified activation from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.
View Deal
Best Buy TV deals
Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV:
$169.99 $129.99 at Best Buy + get a free Echo Dot
If you're working with a small space, the Insignia 32-inch HD TV is a fantastic option, and it's on sale for only $129.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in and a voice remote with Alexa.
View Deal
Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV:
$379.99 $299.99 at Best Buy + get a Free Echo Dot
Best Buy has the 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $299.99. The smart TV includes a voice remote with Alexa and has the Fire TV experience built in so you can stream content directly from the home screen of your TV.
View Deal
Hisense 55-inch H65 Series 4K UHD TV:
$399.99 $279.99 at Best Buy
A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the Hisense 55-inch TV on sale for $279.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV has a voice remote and the Google Assistant built in so you can control your TV and other compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.
View Deal
Samsung 65-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV:
$549.99 $529.99 at Best Buy
Get the Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $529.99 at Best Buy. The 7-Series TV features a universal guide that allows you to find streaming content and live TV shows from the home screen of your TV.
View Deal
Samsung 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV:
$849.99 $799.99 at Best Buy
An incredible price for a massive 75-inch 4K TV, you can get this Samsung set on sale for $799.99. The 4K TV works with Amazon Alexa for builtin voice control and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.
View Deal
Best Buy tablet deals
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet:
$49.99 $34.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has the Amazon Fire 7 tablet on sale for just $34.99. The 7-inch Alexa-enabled tablet packs 16GB of storage and provides up to seven hours of battery life.
View Deal
All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet:
$89.99 $59.99 at Best Buy
You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 at Best Buy. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this 8-inch HD display tablet that works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and offers wireless charging.
View Deal
Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet:
$139.99 $89.99 at Best Buy
You can score a $50 price cut on the Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet at Best Buy. The 8-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7:
$959 $699 at Best Buy
Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.
View Deal
Best Buy laptop deals
Get the Jabra Elit 65t earbuds for $20 when you buy select Chromebooks priced $299 or more
For a limited time, Best Buy is offering the Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds for just $20 when you buy a select Chromebook that's priced $20 or more. You must be signed up for student deals and you'll see the discount applied at checkout.
View Deal
HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 11.6-inch Touch-Screen Laptop:
$399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy
Get the compact and lightweight Pavilion x360 laptop on sale for just $349.99. The 2-in-1 laptop features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display and features 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and an Intel Pentium N5000 processor.
HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Laptop:
$749.99 $549.99 at Best Buy
If you're looking for a bigger screen size, you can score a $200 price cut on the 14-inch HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop. Made for multitasking, the touch-screen laptop packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD.
View Deal
Best Buy appliance deals
Best Buy | Save up to $700 on top-brand appliances
Best Buy's appliance sale includes up to $700 on major appliances. You can find deals on refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.
View Deal
Roomba by iRobot 960 Robot Vacuum:
$499.99 $449.99 at Best Buy
For a limited time, you can get the best-selling Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $449.99. The iRobot 960 features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.
View Deal
Best Buy smart home deals
Google Home Mini Smart Speaker:
$39.99 $29.99 at Best Buy
The best-selling Google Home Mini gets a $10 discount at Best Buy. The compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free.
View Deal
Google Smart Light Starter Kit:
$55 $35 at Best Buy
Best Buy has the Google Smart Light Starter Kit on sale for $35. The starter kit that includes a Google Home Mini and GE C-Life Smart Light Bulb so you can control your lights with your voice.
View Deal
Shop more deals with our roundup of the best back to school sales and learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 event
You can also see more of the best cheap 4K TV deals and sale prices and the best cheap laptop deals.