Best Buy 24 hour flash sale: top deals on 4K TVs, laptops, Apple Watch, AirPods and more

Best Buy has launched a speedy 24-hour flash sale this morning, with some excellent discounts on 4K TV deals, AirPods Pro, and smartwatches in particular. Those 4K TVs are looking particularly high value right now, though, with big discounts across larger models perfect for watching the big game on.

Our top offer sits on this exceedingly cheap 58-inch Westinghouse. Previously sitting at $449.99, you'll find it for just $299.99 right now at Best Buy. That's plenty of screen to take advantage of, as well as 4K UHD resolution with HDR10, Dolby Audio and a Roku operating system.

It's not all Super Bowl TV deals, however, you'll also find the lowest price yet on the AirPods Pro (now $199), and a range of discounts on smartwatches. The Fitbit Versa 2 is now down to just $149.95 (was $179.95), and the Apple Watch Series 3 is available for just $169.99.

You'll find all our top picks in the Best Buy flash sale just below.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more discounts on these devices.

Best Buy sale: top deals available now

Insignia 8qt digital multi-cooker: $119.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - The Insignia 8qt multi-cooker is down to $39.99 at Best Buy right now. That's a great price for a large capacity cooker with 12 preset cooking functions, easy digital controls, and a dishwasher safe pot as well.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are sitting at their lowest price yet at Best Buy right now. We were previously only seeing these true wireless earbuds available for $139.99 on sale, but that extra $10 off marks an excellent offer while these discounts last.

Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W soundbar with wireless subwoofer: $259.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - If you're after a new soundbar to capture those Super Bowl cheers like never before, you'll find an excellent price on this Samsung device right now. With $120 off, the Dolby audio wireless speaker set is sitting at just $139.99.

Fitbit Versa 2: $179.95 $149.95 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You'll find the Fitbit Versa 2 with an excellent $149.95 price tag on it for the next 24 hours at Best Buy. That's an excellent price on the all in one fitness tracker with a large display perfect for smartphone notifications as well.

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm: $199 $169 at Best Buy

Save $30 - The Apple Watch Series 3 is back down to its lowest price yet, with the older model sitting at just $169 right now. You're still getting all the latest WatchOS features here, and excellent performance despite the age of this now much cheaper model.

Fitbit Versa 3: $229.95 $199.95 at Best Buy

Save $30 - The latest Fitbit Versa 3 is also $30 off at Best Buy right now, with the latest smartwatch deals dropping it down below $200. You're getting all the usual fitness features, as well as Active Zone Minutes and Alexa built straight in.

AirPods Pro: $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The AirPods Pro are back down to their all-time low price at Best Buy for the next 24 hours. That's a stunning offer, and one that puts Apple's premium ANC true wireless earbuds at just $199 right now.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Chime Pro bundle: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This Ring Video Doorbell and Chime bundle allows you to not only make the most of the extra security features in the smart Alexa-enabled doorbell, but also extend your WiFi coverage across all your Ring devices as well. Plus, you're saving $100 when you grab both together at Best Buy today.

Westinghouse 58-inch 4K TV: $449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - $299.99 is an excellent price for a 58-inch 4K TV. We rarely see displays of this size dropping down below $400 let alone $300. That makes this Roku display well worth a look if you're upgrading before the big game.

Arlo Essential Spotlight 4-camera kit: $449.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - If you're looking to beef up your home security, you'll find this 4-camera pack sitting $120 cheaper at Best Buy right now. Covering both indoor and outdoor spaces, you'll be able to record at 1080p during both the day and night with plenty of extra security features like fast response, integrated spotlights, and smartphone notifications.

Hisense 65-inch H65 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Hisense is well known for its budget price tags, and you're getting a solid deal with this $399.99 65-inch model. With Dolby Vision HDR and virtual assistant features you're not skimping on the specs by saving $100 either.

VIZIO 65-inch M-Series 4K UHD Quantum Smart TV: $699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - ThisVizio 65-inch 4K TV is now available for just $599.99. You're getting Quantum Color picture here thanks to the M-Series model, as well as a massive 65-inches of screen real estate for $130 off.

Dell G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $629.99 at Best Buy

Save $370 - The Dell G3 gaming laptop is well known for offering entry level specs at an excellent price, however you'll find a stunning array of components on offer here. From the 120Hz refresh rate on that 15.6-inch display to the 512GB SSD, there's plenty to celebrate for this $629.99 price point. You'll also find GTX 1650Ti graphics under the hood, and an i5 processor - that's enough power for the majority of today's releases.

Surface Pro 7 (i3, 128GB) | Type Cover: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Don't want to give up on that Type Cover case, but still want to spend as little as possible? This i3 model still comes with the Type Cover accessory but also saves you an extra $90. You're dropping down in processing power here, and halving your RAM to 4GB but if you're looking for a luxury lighter browsing experience with full Windows 10, this is a great option.

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 14-inch laptop: $999 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - You're getting an excellent laptop for the price here, with an Intel i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. That's all in a portable, slimline chassis and with a 14-inch display up top as well.

LG CX OLED 55-inch OLED TV: $1,699 $1,399 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Best Buy has the impressive LG CX OLED TV up for just $1,399.99 right now. That's a fantastic price on a 2020 display that will usually run you much closer to $1,500 even on sale. Plus, there's HDMI 2.1 in here, which means you're set up for next-gen gaming as well.

Get ready for the big game by finding your Super Bowl LV live stream right here on TechRadar. Or, prepare for the upcoming Presidents Day sales with all the earliest offers available now.