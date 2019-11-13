The best Black Friday TV deals at Walmart: early savings from Samsung, LG, & more

Walmart's Black Friday sale is just around the corner, and the retail giant is getting an early start with massive savings on 4K TVs you can shop right now. Walmart's pre-Black Friday TV sale includes record-low prices on top brand TVs like Samsung, LG, Vizio, and more. Our top Walmart TV deal is the Vizio 50-inch 4K smart TV that's on sale for just $248. That's a $180 discount and the lowest price we've found ultra HD TV.



The budget-friendly Vizio 4K TV has it all! You can watch all your favorite content directly from your smart TV with the ability to stream from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more. The Vizio TV also has Chromecast built-in, which allows you to stream thousands of apps from your phone or tablet directly to your TV. The D-Series also delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its 4K Ultra HD resolution that results in sharp contrast and accurate colors. Last but not least, the smart TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to control your TV and other compatible smart home devices.

Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HDR Smart TV $428 $248 at Walmart

A fantastic pre-Black Friday TV deal, you can snag the Vizio 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $248. The UHD TV works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and has Chromecast built-in so you can stream apps from your phone or tablet to the TV.

Shop more of Walmart's best pre-Black Friday TV deals below that include a range of different sizes and features. We don't know how long Walmart will have the TVs on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Walmart pre-Black Friday TV deals:

Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV $499.99 $277.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller screen size, Walmart has the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $277.99. That's a $200+ discount and the best price we've found for the UHD smart TV.

Hisense 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV $428 $279 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, the Hisense 58-inch TV is on sale for just $279. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to browse movies, change the channel, adjust the volume, and more.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV $649.99 $498 at Walmart

Get the feature-rich LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale at for $498. The smart TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices using just your voice.

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV $797.99 $477.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $477.99. The UHD TV features a slim design and includes smart capabilities so you can stream from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more.

Vizio 65-inch M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $748 $498 at Walmart

The Vizio 65-inch M-Series TV gets a $200 price cut at Walmart. The M-Series TV has everything you'd want in your dream TV, delivering a premium picture experience thanks to the quantum dot, hands-free voice control, and Chromecast built-in, which allows you to stream content from your phone to the TV.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV $1,199.99 $697.99 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $500 on the Samsung 55-inch 4K smart TV. The QLED TV delivers a premium picture experience with Quantum Dot technology which results in bright, bold colors with over a billion different shades.

