The best Amazon Prime Day deals 2018: US Edition

The first wave of Amazon Prime Day deals have officially launched in the US, with massive savings, according to our long list of curated discounts.

We have over one hundred deals listed below, as the Prime Day 2018 start time was at 3pm Pacific Time. Amazon Prime Day ends on July 17, but some deals will sell out.

What's on sale today? How can you buy them as quickly as possible? Amazon Echo Dot is at its lowest price ever ($29.99), and the Echo Show too ($100 off). They're both still available. In fact, all of the Amazon smart speakers have had a price drop.

We've listed all of the best deals below

The company's Kindle, Fire Tablet and Fire TV streaming stick is all discounted, too, on Amazon.com. We've scoured Amazon.com today and have listed all of the best deals below in a comprehensive guide. We've also listed Amazon Prime Day in the UK and Australia .

Amazon isn't the only one selling price-slashed its products. We've found cheap 4KTV s, several GoPro cameras and even a few affordable drones, including the popular DJI Mavic Pro at the best price we've seen in 2018.

We'll be updating this page over the course of Amazon's 36-hour deals marathon.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals list

This is it. The internet's best Amazon Prime Day deals list shows everything that's worth buying with a price drop today. Two things: you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to get these deals and you'll need to act fast in some situations. Discounts and inventory don't last forever, so some products may sell out before Prime Day 2018 ends on July 17 at midnight Pacific.

Amazon Echo Show (Black) | was $229.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

This is the screen-enabled Amazon Echo speaker, with the ability to display video, music lyrics and news stories with photos, all with the sound of your voice and Alexa natural language commands. It's the most powerful smart radio alarm clock ever invented. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show (White) | was $229.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

How about the Echo Show in a more stylish white (if that matches your home decor). It's now at the same great deal price as the black version of the screen-enabled smart speaker for Prime Day 2018. View Deal

Amazon Echot Spot | was $129.99 now $99

The Echo Spot is the other Alexa-powered smart speaker on sale for Amazon Prime Day this year, and it also contains a screen. They're so cute and useful you might even buy two.View Deal

Echo Dot (2nd Gen – Black) | was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is the time of year when you can get the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker at its lowest price. It's the cheapest way to buy an Alexa-powered speaker and it comes in a round miniaturized size.View Deal

Echo Dot (2nd Gen – White) | was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The white Echo Dot speaker is also on sale for the same low price, giving you the option to match your counter tops (or bathroom sink) if it's in white. You probably won't find it cheaper until Black Friday.View Deal

Echo Dot Kids Edition | was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

If you feel as if your kids deserve their own voice assistant, this is the smart speaker to buy them. Don't worry, it's the kid-friendly version of Alexa, with DJ, comedian and storyteller smarts geared toward youngsters. It comes in three colors.View Deal

Google Home mini | was $49.99 now $34 at Walmart

Amazon isn't the only one giving deep discounts on Prime Day 2018. We're also seeing savings from Walmart on rival smart speaker, the Google Home mini. Google Assistant is Alexa's chief competitor.View Deal

Google Home | was $129.99 now $99 at Walmart

The standard Google Home with more sound from a bigger speaker is also on sale today. It's available for just $99, the magic number for most people to buy, and comes with two-day free shipping.View Deal

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) | was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

The newest version of the standard echo has a more grown up look to it, and it's available on a nice discount today. Instead of paying full price, Amazon.com has it on sale for 30% cheaper.View Deal

(Image: © Amazon) Echo Plus | was $164.98 now $99 at Amazon

The biggest sound from an Amazon Echo speaker comes from the taller Echo Plus. Alexa is ready to take all of your commands and pump up the volume when doing so for 39% off the MSRP.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite | was $119.99 now $79.99

The popular Kindle Paperwhite is extra cheap on Prime Day today, and we knew this ahead of time as Amazon leaked its own Deal of the Day in advance. It's normally $119.99, but now $79.99 for the best-selling Kindle. Expect it to be sold out quickly.View Deal

Amazon Fire Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

We already reviewed and liked the Amazon Fire Stick and the same went for this one with the Alexa Voice Remote. It's handy to call out what you want without having to type in commands. Now it's half price.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube | was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

This is Amazon's newest and ultimate TV streaming set-top box, billed at the first-ever hands-free streaming media player with Alexa onboard and 4K Ultra HD at 60fps, HDR, and Dolby Atmos sound. View Deal

Fire TV Cube + Cloud Camera | was $238.98 now $149.98 at Amazon

Amazon is bundling a lot of its devices, and the most savings comes from the Fire TV Cube and Cloud Camera combo, which separately on a non-Amazon Prime Day would cost $240. A great deal if you were going to buy both anyway.View Deal

Amazon Echo Look | was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the style-focused Echo camera that provides full-length photos and 6-second video on your daily wardrobe. The hands-free camera with built-in LED lighting and Intel RealSense depth sensing helps you build a personal lookbook (and it'll prevent you from wearing the same thing twice on a date).View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro | was $249 now $174 at Amazon

Who is at the front door? You'll know the answer to that question at all times of the day thanks to this Ring Video Doorbell Pro deal that provides peace-of-mind footage in 1080p HD. You can see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere.View Deal

Best 4KTV value: All top TCL TVs have discounts

We recommended TCL TVs earlier this year (and also last year and the year before that). That's why we're pointing to TCL Roku 4K TVs and other sets that are even cheaper today. It's the top 4K TV deal on Amazon.View Deal

Cheapest HDTV: Hisense 40-Inch 1080p LED TV just $184

The cheapest 1080p television deal we recommend comes from Hisense and it's 40 inches for just under $200. It's not a 4KTV, but it's great for a den or spare room.View Deal

Top-end 4KTV: LG 65-Inch 4K ThinQ AI Smart TV just $846

This LG TV has every bell and whistle you can throw at a 4K UHD set, even LG's oddly named AI-powered smart TV software, ThinQ. The 65-inch picture will dazzle you with HDR10 support and tone mapping for scene-by-scene optimizations.View Deal

Dash cam pick: Rexing V1 Car Dash Cam just $99 (was $150)

Keep your eyes on the road isn't enough these days, which is why we recommend a dash cam to record everything that goes right and wrong in your drive. This one is Full HD and $50 today.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet | was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The 7-inch Amazon Fire Tablet is significantly cheaper today than it was yesterday. It's 40% off for the remainder of Amazon Prime Day. The 16GB storage model is also 36% off. A good savings all around.View Deal

Amazon Fire 8 Tablet | was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The 8-inch Amazon Fire Tablet also sees a heavy discount, ranging from 38% to 40%, depending on storage size. You're saving a heap of dollars today no matter which Amazon tablet you buy.View Deal

Amazon Fire 10 Tablet | was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Go big or go home, right? The 10-inch Amazon Fire Tablet is the biggest of them all, and it comes with Alexa Hands-Free software built-in. It's at a 33% discount today for this new tablet.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet | was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

This rough-and-tumble ready tablet is ready for your kids grubby hands. It's protected with shock-resistant bumpers and you'll worry even less thanks to this Prime Day discount.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet | was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

The larger version of the Amazon Kids tablet is also on sale. It's an 8-inch tablet and comes in three colors: blue pink and yellow. It's 31% off today.View Deal

Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition | was $169.99 now $130 at Amazon

Okay, maybe there's a little less learning going on here than an educational tablet, but it's fun pretending to be Vin Diesel in this awesomely-themed F&F racing toy set. Buckle up, Toretto.View Deal

MegaWheels Hoverboards as low as $159

Hoverboards are back and part of the Prime Day deals collection for today. This limited time deal rolls back the price from $170 to as low as $159. Best of all, MegaWheels promise these hoverboards won't blow up.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 2 | was $149.95 now $119.95

Amazon Prime Day is here to get you fit, and that's exactly what we're seeing from this Fitbit Charge 2 deal. You can save and shed pounds while working out.View Deal

GoPro Hero (2018) is $179.00

The entry-level GoPro Hero inherits of a lot of the features of the GoPro Hero 6 Black and GoPro Hero 5 Black, but keeps the resolution to 1080p60fps with 10MP photos. This also means it keeps the price down, and this is well under $200 now.View Deal

GoPro Hero Session camera (refurbished) is just $129

The smallest GoPro is now under the $130 threshold and harder to pass up in advance of Amazon Prime Day. It can record 1440p30, 1080p60 and 720p100 video, and capture 8MP photos, all from a little palm-sized cube.View Deal

Anker fast-charging accessories as low as $10

Anker makes some of our favorite accessories, and today many of the fast-charging accessories are on sale. You can get discounts on USB cables, power banks, wireless chargers and even a dash cam.View Deal

Stage Right Studio Headphones are 20% off

Early Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones begin with these 53mm cans at a nice $27 price. They usually cost $46.11, but today's discount bring them down 20%. They're our top pick.View Deal

PDP Universal Afterglow LVL 6+ Haptic Gaming Headset $6 off

Compatible with Xbox One, PS4, PC and mobile devices, these universal wired gaming headphones boast haptic boost via extra low frequency bass, a flexible flip-up microphone boom, and comfortable leatherette ear cushions. Save $6 on these today.View Deal

AirPods-like: Parihy Truly Wireless Earphones for $42.50

Want true wireless earbuds instead? The noise-canceling twin stereo earphones work with iPhone, Samsung and all other Bluetooth enabled Android phones. They're not AirPods, but they are under $50 with the instant coupon (applied at checkout).View Deal

Blueair Pure 211+ Purifier | was $465 now $395

Two is better than one, and that's exactly what is going on with this Amazon Prime Day deal for this pair of stylish air purifiers that are capture allergens, odors, smoke, mold, dust, germs, among other harmful microscopic foes.View Deal

Amazon Key-compatible security camera and smart locks

Amazon has teamed up with smart lock makers like Kwikset and Yale to bring smart locks to the masses, and it's bundling these smart home must-haves with the Amazon Cloud Camera for a nice savings.View Deal

YI Compact Dash Cam is $26

One of the cheapest dash cams you can get (and actually utilize without issue) is from Yi. It gives you a 1080p Full HD tiny camera to keep eyes on the road in case anything goes wrong. It has a 2.7-inch LCD Screen, 130 degree WDR lens. Coupon code is applied at checkout.View Deal

Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker only $14.58

AmazonBasics offers the best value on electronics, and this portable Bluetooth speaker gives you a sense of the saving your are in for with an early Prime Day deal. It's less than $15 for this Jawbone-equivalent speaker.View Deal

Panasonic KX-TG7875S Link2Cell Bluetooth Cordless Phone

Looking for a old-school single-line phone for your home or home office? This one has five handsets to it, can receive texts thanks to talking ID alerts, and stays on even if the electricity goes out thanks to a power back-up feature.View Deal

Huawei Mate 10 Pro Unlocked is $250.09 off

One of the best phones with an unheard of triple-lens camera is now on sale for a reasonable price: $549.90 today, when it should cost you $799.99. The camera is excellent in low-light and one of the best in our best camera phone list.View Deal

Super-cheap wireless charger for just $16

This incredible cheap wireless says it works with iPhone X in the title, but really it works with any Qi-compatible device, including all recent Samsung phones. And it's just $16.View Deal

RFID-blocking Slim Bifold Genuine Leather wallet under $29

This minimalist wallet protects both your money and your personal identity through RFID-blocking powers. It could save you a heap of hard-earned cash in the long run.View Deal

Up to 20% off Amazon Basics products

Prime Day is filled with Amazon-owned speakers and streaming devices that you know and love, but the store has also put its name to several white label products. Everything from electric kettle (a best seller for $15) to carry-on luggage ($39.99) is cheap today.View Deal

Amazon Music 4-months for just $.99 a month

It's as close as it gets to a free subscription to a music streaming service, and while it's not Apple Music or Spotify, it has a lot of the songs you'll want to listen to at a fraction of the price. Seriously, you'll be paying just $4 for this early Prime Day deal.View Deal

What time did Prime Day start? When does it end?

Amazon Prime Day 2018 starts today, Monday, July 16 at noon in the US and lasts until midnight on Tuesday 17th, we exclusively discovered ahead of time. These start time and end times for Prime Day are in Pacific Time, since Amazon's headquarters is in Seattle. We always figured it would be in July, but plot twist: with the July 16 date, Amazon Prime Day 2018 starts one week later than Amazon's previous Prime Day outings. But means you'll have slightly more time to save up your hard-earned dollars for it.

How to get the best Amazon Prime day deals in the US:

1. TechRadar is your ultimate Prime Day guide

Point yourself to TechRadar for the best Amazon Prime Day prices because we have a 20-strong team of deal hunters tracking down the top bargains.

We've become experts on every major sale holiday, including the ongoing 4th of July sales that are happening right now. We can spot the difference between genuine bargains and prices that are jacked up just to pretend the products are cheaper.

Do bookmark us, or take a screenshot to remember, or whatever you do nowadays to make sure you're ready for the ultimate Prime Day deals list.

2. Get Amazon Prime membership beforehand

You're not going to get very far with nabbing the best Prime Day deals – even with our help – if you don't have a Amazon Prime membership ahead of time.

The good news is that signing up doesn't take long. But you also don't want to wait until the last minute, because lightning deals often go fast. If Nintendo Switch is on sale for the first time, expect it to sell out in seconds.

Pro tip? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial today. And that membership will last you until the top of August, well clear of the Prime Day sales period. You'll also get the other perks of the subscription, including two-day free shipping and Prime Video streaming. Here's our in-depth analysis of the benefits Amazon Prime offers.

3. See the price history in an instant

4. Is it within your budget?

This is something you'll never hear from a deals site: you don't have to buy an item just because of the hype of Prime Day. There's a lot of tempting offers, but if it's outside your budget, even when on discount, it doesn't mean it's the right deal for you.

There are still several shopping holidays (invented by marketers and real) in the 2018 calendar year that you're going to want to wait until you see the best price for you at the best possible time. After all, you're going to have spent a lot of money on BBQ and seeing fireworks during the 4th of July. Sometimes delicious hotdogs and hamburgers are more important than buying a new 4KTV on Prime Day.

We always have a Deals section running 24/7/365, too. We never close.

5. Who cares, buy it anyway!

Prime Day purchases should be a calculated, not rash decision. You shouldn't buy something just because it's on sale; you should buy it because you'll be able to use it to better your life (a productivity tool), or simply enjoy it (entertainment content).

"Am I going to be better off if I purchase this now on Amazon Prime Day today at the given discount?" is what you should ask yourself. Let's give you a concrete example, according to our Prime Day deal experts on this. If you're going to buy a brand new DSLR camera this year, and it's 15% off list price, and you're going to take photos for special occasions coming up between July and the rest of the summer, then that's worth getting today. Don't miss out on putting tools to work today, especially if they are cheaper and you really want to buy them.

Phones and apps are dominate in 2018, but going back to an old-school computer to visit Amazon.com (and us first) is the best way to save strategically. It's the most reliable way to canvas the official website and weave in and out of pages to find the best Prime Day deals.

You also have to keep in mind that there's going to be a huge surge on traffic to the website and app, so we recommend browsing the deals on a laptop or PC. It's been more stable for us in years past.

7. Late Amazon Prime Day deliveries offer savings

There's a huge rush for Amazon Prime Day goods across the country, so much so that the hours after July 16 and July 17 are going to be difficult on UPS drivers across America. We're ordering so much, and the promise of two-day free shipping is likely to be a part of most everything we buy.

Deliveries don't alway show up on time – or at all. That's difficult during Christmas when it ruins the big day, but you still deserve to get your items quickly right after Prime Day. Here's a tip: if it doesn't arrive on the promised date, complain to the customer service on Amazon.com. They'll usually add an extra month to your Prime membership, or sometimes refund the item in full if it's a bad enough slip up.

8. Check Amazon rivals: Walmart, Best Buy, Target, etc

Obviously, Amazon has the best and only Prime Day deals, but plenty of other retailers discount items in droves in July to attract online shoppers. They figure, well, you're online, so maybe you'll be swayed by their pricing.

That's why our tech reviews are always updated with the best price through a widget. You can see which retailer is giving you the best value for your dollar. Also, keep in mind, you won't need to be a member of retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Khol's in order save on electronics and other goodies from them.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the retailer's big members-only summer sale and it's been a massive success in the few short years it's been going. If you want to get involved with the best discounts though, you'll need to be a member of Amazon Prime. With free next-day delivery on thousands of items and the excellent Amazon Instant Video streaming service being just two of the membership's key highlights, millions of you are already signed up.

Brilliantly though, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the sale and other membership benefits. And if you don't want to continue the service after Prime Day, just cancel the trial before the 30 days are up. Amazon know too well that many shoppers will find it hard to say goodbye to those super perks though.

Amazon Prime 30-day trial Prime gets you free superfast delivery, exclusive deals, video and music streaming and lots more. There's a no-commitment 30-day free trial too, which you can get by signing up to Prime here: - US free trial

- Canada free trial

More people signed up for Prime on Prime Day last year than on any other day in Amazon’s history. As of April 2018, Amazon confirmed it had passed 100 million subscribers for Amazon Prime, that's up from around 80 million before Prime Day last year and 58 million in 2016. That's some pretty incredible year-on-year growth for the last few years. We wouldn't be surprised to see Amazon Prime's 2018 numbers grow dramatically again by the time Prime Day arrives.

Amazon also reported that sales via the Amazon app more than doubled year-on-year and "tens of millions of people" used the app to buy items last Prime Day.

So is Amazon Prime Day just another Black Friday? Actually, no. As Amazon puts it, Black Friday is largely about gifts for other people (it's ok, we had a laugh at that too) - it takes place just at the start of the Christmas shopping season - but Prime Day is all about treating yourself.

The overwhelming majority of decent deals on Prime Day were on things you might buy for yourself or for your home. As you’ll see from the best sellers there were lots of smart home devices sold to Prime customers as well as quite a lot of kitchen gear. There were good deals on laptops and consoles too of course, but they were alongside deals on hammocks, juicers, robot vacuum cleaners and pressure cookers.

Prime Day: do Amazon's rivals respond?

They did. It was Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven and Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-fil-A, which offered free food to anybody in an animal costume. Meanwhile eBay threw some shade, with a front page claiming that “Their Prime Deal Is Our Everyday Deal”.

According to research firm Bazaarvoice, 76% of US Prime Day shoppers visited rival retailers to check whether they were getting the best deals. And as PwC Consumer Markets analyst Steve Barr told CNBC, “We are seeing other big box retailers use Prime Day as an opportunity to capture shoppers' appetite for deals and as way to compete against Amazon for share of wallet and mindset.”

So we won't just be calling out the best Prime Day deals at Amazon, we'll keep an eye on all your favorite retailers to see what bargains they have. At the very least we expect some sneaky price matching from many stores like Walmart, Newegg and Jet in the US.

The entry-level GoPro Hero inherits of a lot of the features of the GoPro Hero 6 Black and GoPro Hero 5 Black, but keeps the resolution to 1080p60fps with 10MP photos. This also means it keeps the price down, and this is well under $200 now.View Deal

GoPro Hero Session camera (refurbished) is just $129

The smallest GoPro is now under the $130 threshold and harder to pass up in advance of Amazon Prime Day. It can record 1440p30, 1080p60 and 720p100 video, and capture 8MP photos, all from a little palm-sized cube.View Deal

Anker fast-charging accessories as low as $10

Anker makes some of our favorite accessories, and today many of the fast-charging accessories are on sale. You can get discounts on USB cables, power banks, wireless chargers and even a dash cam.View Deal

Stage Right Studio Headphones are 20% off

Early Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones begin with these 53mm cans at a nice $27 price. They usually cost $46.11, but today's discount bring them down 20%. They're our top pick.View Deal

PDP Universal Afterglow LVL 6+ Haptic Gaming Headset $6 off

Compatible with Xbox One, PS4, PC and mobile devices, these universal wired gaming headphones boast haptic boost via extra low frequency bass, a flexible flip-up microphone boom, and comfortable leatherette ear cushions. Save $6 on these today.View Deal

AirPods-like: Parihy Truly Wireless Earphones for $42.50

Want true wireless earbuds instead? The noise-canceling twin stereo earphones work with iPhone, Samsung and all other Bluetooth enabled Android phones. They're not AirPods, but they are under $50 with the instant coupon (applied at checkout).View Deal

Blueair Pure 211+ Purifier | was $465 now $395

Two is better than one, and that's exactly what is going on with this Amazon Prime Day deal for this pair of stylish air purifiers that are capture allergens, odors, smoke, mold, dust, germs, among other harmful microscopic foes.View Deal

Amazon Key-compatible security camera and smart locks

Amazon has teamed up with smart lock makers like Kwikset and Yale to bring smart locks to the masses, and it's bundling these smart home must-haves with the Amazon Cloud Camera for a nice savings.View Deal

YI Compact Dash Cam is $26

One of the cheapest dash cams you can get (and actually utilize without issue) is from Yi. It gives you a 1080p Full HD tiny camera to keep eyes on the road in case anything goes wrong. It has a 2.7-inch LCD Screen, 130 degree WDR lens. Coupon code is applied at checkout.View Deal

Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker only $14.58

AmazonBasics offers the best value on electronics, and this portable Bluetooth speaker gives you a sense of the saving your are in for with an early Prime Day deal. It's less than $15 for this Jawbone-equivalent speaker.View Deal

Panasonic KX-TG7875S Link2Cell Bluetooth Cordless Phone

Looking for a old-school single-line phone for your home or home office? This one has five handsets to it, can receive texts thanks to talking ID alerts, and stays on even if the electricity goes out thanks to a power back-up feature.View Deal

Huawei Mate 10 Pro Unlocked is $250.09 off

One of the best phones with an unheard of triple-lens camera is now on sale for a reasonable price: $549.90 today, when it should cost you $799.99. The camera is excellent in low-light and one of the best in our best camera phone list.View Deal

Super-cheap wireless charger for just $16

This incredible cheap wireless says it works with iPhone X in the title, but really it works with any Qi-compatible device, including all recent Samsung phones. And it's just $16.View Deal

RFID-blocking Slim Bifold Genuine Leather wallet under $29

This minimalist wallet protects both your money and your personal identity through RFID-blocking powers. It could save you a heap of hard-earned cash in the long run.View Deal

Up to 20% off Amazon Basics products

Prime Day is filled with Amazon-owned speakers and streaming devices that you know and love, but the store has also put its name to several white label products. Everything from electric kettle (a best seller for $15) to carry-on luggage ($39.99) is cheap today.View Deal

Amazon Music 4-months for just $.99 a month

It's as close as it gets to a free subscription to a music streaming service, and while it's not Apple Music or Spotify, it has a lot of the songs you'll want to listen to at a fraction of the price. Seriously, you'll be paying just $4 for this early Prime Day deal.View Deal

What time did Prime Day start? When does it end?

Amazon Prime Day 2018 starts today, Monday, July 16 at noon in the US and lasts until midnight on Tuesday 17th, we exclusively discovered ahead of time. These start time and end times for Prime Day are in Pacific Time, since Amazon's headquarters is in Seattle. We always figured it would be in July, but plot twist: with the July 16 date, Amazon Prime Day 2018 starts one week later than Amazon's previous Prime Day outings. But means you'll have slightly more time to save up your hard-earned dollars for it.

How to get the best Amazon Prime day deals in the US:

1. TechRadar is your ultimate Prime Day guide

Point yourself to TechRadar for the best Amazon Prime Day prices because we have a 20-strong team of deal hunters tracking down the top bargains.

We've become experts on every major sale holiday, including the ongoing 4th of July sales that are happening right now. We can spot the difference between genuine bargains and prices that are jacked up just to pretend the products are cheaper.

Do bookmark us, or take a screenshot to remember, or whatever you do nowadays to make sure you're ready for the ultimate Prime Day deals list.

2. Get Amazon Prime membership beforehand

You're not going to get very far with nabbing the best Prime Day deals – even with our help – if you don't have a Amazon Prime membership ahead of time.

The good news is that signing up doesn't take long. But you also don't want to wait until the last minute, because lightning deals often go fast. If Nintendo Switch is on sale for the first time, expect it to sell out in seconds.

Pro tip? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial today. And that membership will last you until the top of August, well clear of the Prime Day sales period. You'll also get the other perks of the subscription, including two-day free shipping and Prime Video streaming. Here's our in-depth analysis of the benefits Amazon Prime offers.

3. See the price history in an instant

4. Is it within your budget?

This is something you'll never hear from a deals site: you don't have to buy an item just because of the hype of Prime Day. There's a lot of tempting offers, but if it's outside your budget, even when on discount, it doesn't mean it's the right deal for you.

There are still several shopping holidays (invented by marketers and real) in the 2018 calendar year that you're going to want to wait until you see the best price for you at the best possible time. After all, you're going to have spent a lot of money on BBQ and seeing fireworks during the 4th of July. Sometimes delicious hotdogs and hamburgers are more important than buying a new 4KTV on Prime Day.

We always have a Deals section running 24/7/365, too. We never close.

5. Who cares, buy it anyway!

Prime Day purchases should be a calculated, not rash decision. You shouldn't buy something just because it's on sale; you should buy it because you'll be able to use it to better your life (a productivity tool), or simply enjoy it (entertainment content).

"Am I going to be better off if I purchase this now on Amazon Prime Day today at the given discount?" is what you should ask yourself. Let's give you a concrete example, according to our Prime Day deal experts on this. If you're going to buy a brand new DSLR camera this year, and it's 15% off list price, and you're going to take photos for special occasions coming up between July and the rest of the summer, then that's worth getting today. Don't miss out on putting tools to work today, especially if they are cheaper and you really want to buy them.

Phones and apps are dominate in 2018, but going back to an old-school computer to visit Amazon.com (and us first) is the best way to save strategically. It's the most reliable way to canvas the official website and weave in and out of pages to find the best Prime Day deals.

You also have to keep in mind that there's going to be a huge surge on traffic to the website and app, so we recommend browsing the deals on a laptop or PC. It's been more stable for us in years past.

7. Late Amazon Prime Day deliveries offer savings

There's a huge rush for Amazon Prime Day goods across the country, so much so that the hours after July 16 and July 17 are going to be difficult on UPS drivers across America. We're ordering so much, and the promise of two-day free shipping is likely to be a part of most everything we buy.

Deliveries don't alway show up on time – or at all. That's difficult during Christmas when it ruins the big day, but you still deserve to get your items quickly right after Prime Day. Here's a tip: if it doesn't arrive on the promised date, complain to the customer service on Amazon.com. They'll usually add an extra month to your Prime membership, or sometimes refund the item in full if it's a bad enough slip up.

8. Check Amazon rivals: Walmart, Best Buy, Target, etc

Obviously, Amazon has the best and only Prime Day deals, but plenty of other retailers discount items in droves in July to attract online shoppers. They figure, well, you're online, so maybe you'll be swayed by their pricing.

That's why our tech reviews are always updated with the best price through a widget. You can see which retailer is giving you the best value for your dollar. Also, keep in mind, you won't need to be a member of retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Khol's in order save on electronics and other goodies from them.

What deals can we expect on Prime Day 2018?

The best Amazon Prime Day always surround its own products, so that means we're in for deals on Amazon Echo speakers. We anticipate all-time low priced for $50 Echo Dot ($25 maybe?) and the Amazon Echo Spot (fingers crossed for $80). The latter will be entering its first-ever Prime Day.

Besides nearly guaranteed Amazon Echo deals, you can anticipate other Amazon gadgets on sale: Kindles, Fire TV Sticks, and Fire Tablets. The unmentioned goal of Prime Day is to sneak as many Amazon products and services into your home as possible.

That said, you may also see Amazon's chief rival, Google, compete with a price match on the Google Home smart speaker, as we predicted: Why Amazon Prime Day will also be the best time to get a Google Home Mini. Google is playing the same game with its Echo-rivaling smart speaker.

And that Amazon Fire TV Cube that was just announced in the US for $119.99 could get a warm reception on Amazon Prime Day, luring new customers into the Amazon Prime family. We predict Amazon may have an epic discount if you buy two of these, as it has done for Echo Show speakers in the past. We've hold off on buying, as we've noted in Why we're waiting until Amazon Prime Day to buy the Fire TV Cube.

Nintendo Switch may be getting its first big discounts for Amazon prime Day even though it was only recently that it was nearly impossible to buy in stores. We're even more certain that PS4 and Xbox One console bundles will see a price drop, or at least come with more value-added games to sweeten existing bundle deals. Microsoft's Xbox One X and Sony's PS4 Pro are competing heavily, which is no doubt good for everyone else on a day like Prime Day 2018. That's why we've also written about waiting for an Xbox One X Prime Day deal.

Philips Hue bulbs are a great way to upgrade your home into a smart home. That can be expensive at full price, so we're waiting until July 16 and 17 to see how many of the multi-colored lighting solutions we can scoop up.

Cheap 4K TVs are a staple of every sales holiday, and Amazon Prime Day is no different here. We're already running a US cheap TV page. Expect even lower prices from manufacturers like Samsung, LG, and TCL, to name a few..

The Echo and Echo Dot were the most-bought items last Prime Day

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the retailer's big members-only summer sale and it's been a massive success in the few short years it's been going. If you want to get involved with the best discounts though, you'll need to be a member of Amazon Prime. With free next-day delivery on thousands of items and the excellent Amazon Instant Video streaming service being just two of the membership's key highlights, millions of you are already signed up.

Brilliantly though, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the sale and other membership benefits. And if you don't want to continue the service after Prime Day, just cancel the trial before the 30 days are up. Amazon know too well that many shoppers will find it hard to say goodbye to those super perks though.

Amazon Prime 30-day trial Prime gets you free superfast delivery, exclusive deals, video and music streaming and lots more. There's a no-commitment 30-day free trial too, which you can get by signing up to Prime here: - US free trial

- Canada free trial

More people signed up for Prime on Prime Day last year than on any other day in Amazon’s history. As of April 2018, Amazon confirmed it had passed 100 million subscribers for Amazon Prime, that's up from around 80 million before Prime Day last year and 58 million in 2016. That's some pretty incredible year-on-year growth for the last few years. We wouldn't be surprised to see Amazon Prime's 2018 numbers grow dramatically again by the time Prime Day arrives.

Amazon also reported that sales via the Amazon app more than doubled year-on-year and "tens of millions of people" used the app to buy items last Prime Day.

So is Amazon Prime Day just another Black Friday? Actually, no. As Amazon puts it, Black Friday is largely about gifts for other people (it's ok, we had a laugh at that too) - it takes place just at the start of the Christmas shopping season - but Prime Day is all about treating yourself.

The overwhelming majority of decent deals on Prime Day were on things you might buy for yourself or for your home. As you’ll see from the best sellers there were lots of smart home devices sold to Prime customers as well as quite a lot of kitchen gear. There were good deals on laptops and consoles too of course, but they were alongside deals on hammocks, juicers, robot vacuum cleaners and pressure cookers.

Amazon Prime Day 2018: how long will it last?

We know what you’re thinking: Amazon turned Black Friday into Black Friday Deals Week, so there’s no way it would limit Prime Day to just 24 hours. And you’d be right. Last year's Prime Day was 30 hours long starting at 9pm the night before and lasting until 3am the day after. We wouldn't be surprised to see Prime Day 2018 last even longer. Prime Day 2022 may well start before Prime Day 2021 finishes.

Prime Day: do Amazon's rivals respond?

They did. It was Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven and Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-fil-A, which offered free food to anybody in an animal costume. Meanwhile eBay threw some shade, with a front page claiming that “Their Prime Deal Is Our Everyday Deal”.

According to research firm Bazaarvoice, 76% of US Prime Day shoppers visited rival retailers to check whether they were getting the best deals. And as PwC Consumer Markets analyst Steve Barr told CNBC, “We are seeing other big box retailers use Prime Day as an opportunity to capture shoppers' appetite for deals and as way to compete against Amazon for share of wallet and mindset.”

So we won't just be calling out the best Prime Day deals at Amazon, we'll keep an eye on all your favourite retailers to see what bargains they have. At the very least we expect some sneaky price matching from many stores like Walmart, Newegg and Jet in the US.

So are Prime Day deals really real?

As with any sale, some products are end of line stock or things that just aren’t selling (like all those shoddy TVs idiots fight over in supermarkets on Black Friday), but many deals are genuine. Let’s take a look at the US bestseller, the Instant Pot DUO80 pressure cooker. On Prime Day it was $90, and if you check its price history on CamelCamelCamel.com you’ll see that it was tracking at $129 for most of 2017. The camel site is pretty reliable and a great way to check how good a deal really is and it works. It'll also show you how likely a price is to come back around again, meaning your spending budget might be better spent on something with a rarer discount on Prime Day itself.

There’s one big blip in the graph, though: on the 2nd of July it went up to $209.10, dropping back to $129 the following day. If you’re comparing the Prime Day price to the 2nd of July price then the saving is clearly illusory - but compare it to the normal selling price and it’s clearly still a good deal.

Checking other devices can be illuminating, though. Amazon’s Echo Dot is usually $49.99, but it dropped to $39.99 last June, May, December and on Black Friday. The Kindle Paperwhite price goes up and down more often than a kangaroo on a bouncy castle, moving from $119.99 to $99.99 every fortnight or so.

The lesson here, other than “don’t buy Amazon devices at full price”, is that you really need to know the value of what you’re looking at. Some deals, such as the pressure cooker, are genuine (and no doubt arranged with the supplier way in advance to trade margin for volume). Others aren’t necessarily deals you need to race to get, because the devices will be discounted again soon. And as with any sale, forget the RRP/MSRP when you’re looking at the sale price - especially on big ticket items such as televisions. The RRP on those only exists to give retailers a laugh.

Were there any Prime Day problems last year?

As you’d expect from an event this big, not everything went according to plan on Amazon Prime Day last year. Twitter featured many irate users who found that deals didn’t appear at the specified times, while others suggested that Amazon had a “bot problem” with some deals being oversubscribed instantly. Still, others had problems with the app, where deals weren’t sold out but the App’s Add To Cart button didn’t work. There were concerns over some of the deals too. Some deals were more expensive on Prime Day than they were normally, while other deals simply reproduced deals that had been available the day before. And still others were laughable: would an incredible four cents off the $1,799.99 price of a soundbar tempt you to buy? Problems didn’t end at the ordering stage either. While Amazon boasts about the fastest-ever Prime Day delivery of just 14 minutes between ordering and delivery, many of us saw our next-day or two-day deliveries become even longer.

Pro tip from us here at TechRadar: if any of your Amazon Prime delivery dates are longer than they should be, complain to Amazon and you might get something back. A free month of Prime added to your sub for example.

The Fire TV Stick was down to $34.99

Could Amazon do better?

We think so. One of the biggest problem with Prime Day was actually finding the deals, which involved wading through lots of irrelevant products: Amazon ordered its deals by categories, so for example you could choose Computers & Accessories but you couldn’t narrow the selection further to specific kinds of computers or accessories.

Finding interesting deals meant looking past an awful lot of Lightning cables. We're here to make things easier for you though as we'll provide a guide to the very best Amazon Prime Day deals, as it can be a right pain browsing the site if you're not used to navigating it every single day like we are.

We were a bit disappointed to see deals we did want, such as Philips Hue bulbs, limited to single orders per customer. Presumably it’s to stop them ending up on eBay at a higher price, but Hue’s a system for smart homes, not a single smart lampshade.

The biggest problems were with availability and delivery, though. Amazon or its logistics partners appeared to underestimate demand, and while part of us thinks “fair enough”, the whole point of Prime is its fast delivery. And seeing Lightning Deals disappear before you had time to read them was particularly frustrating. Not everybody is accessing Amazon on a super-speedy broadband network, and logging into the mobile app at the right time to see the deal had already sold out was a particular torture for phone users.

What can we learn about Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

The short answer: not much. Prime Day may be a big deal, but it’s still small potatoes compared to the annual holiday extravaganza - and you can be sure that while many people still won’t have heard of Prime Day, they’re very familiar with Black Friday and maybe Cyber Monday too. Amazon isn’t going to let the Black Friday / Cyber Monday opportunity pass it by: Black Friday 2016 was the first billion-dollar shopping day for mobile payments, with a total of $3.34 billion sold in the US alone. Expect Amazon to be just as enthusiastic about Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 as it was for the last few years. Although truth be told, we reckon the Amazon device deals on Prime Day will be slightly better than Black Friday.

Last year tens of millions of Prime members made a purchase on Prime Day. That was a 50% increase year-on-year

What were the best Prime Day deals last year?

As ever, you can count on us to find the very best Amazon Prime Day deals. Last year's best Prime Day deals included the PS4, high quality headphones and Oral-B toothbrushes. Other top deals included:

Amazon Devices: Echo speakers, Kindles, Fire TV Stick

Echo speakers, Kindles, Fire TV Stick Pressure cooker: the Instant Pot Duo80 cooker was $40 off

the Instant Pot Duo80 cooker was $40 off Philips Hue: smart bulbs were 50% off in US

smart bulbs were 50% off in US LG OLED TV: $700 savings on 65-inch LG OLED TVs in the US

Amazon's warehouse workers had a huge task ahead of them last year with an incredible number of items needing to be shipped for next day delivery via Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Day sales last year:

3.5 million toys

50,000 TP-Link smart plugs

200,000 dresses

300,000 lightbulbs

100,000 Amazon Launchpad items

45,000 pairs of headphones

32,000 electric toothbrushes

52,000 kitchen items

37,000 power tools

Prime Day on Twitter:

As you can probably imagine, the reaction to Amazon Prime Day on Twitter featured snark and moaning in roughly equal measures. Jeff Grub encouraged everyone to consider the true meaning of Prime Day , Marky Bummers mourned what we’ve lost , and Mila expressed herself through the medium of Muppets . Reverend Scott marvelled at Amazon’s marketing , Christine Hennessey spotted the significance of it all and Jacqueline Herrera stressed the importance of reading the reviews .

Come back to TechRadar on Amazon Prime Day 2018 where we'll once again be listing the best deals so you don't have to suffer the pain of navigating the Amazon website!

Want us to email the best deals to you?

