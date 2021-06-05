Belmont Stakes live stream: how to watch 2021 Triple Crown race online from anywhere

The oldest, longest and final jewel in the Triple Crown series, the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes sees Rombauer try to make it two from two, as Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie aim to bounce back from Derby disappointment. Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2021 Belmont Stakes live stream from anywhere in the world today.

Medina Spirit’s Churchill Downs victory and Rombauer’s triumph at Pimlico Race Course means there are no Triple Crown contenders at Belmont Park this year, making The Test of the Champion all the more intriguing.

Having surprised everyone in Baltimore, Rombauer is one of the favorites for The Run for the Carnations, and the Fradkins will be kicking themselves if he wins again here, having opted not to run him in the Kentucky Derby.

Bob Baffert’s New York ban means Derby winner Medina Spirit is out of the running, which opens the door for Essential Quality, who’s beaten Rombauer before and looked superb ahead of the Derby, only to finish fourth. Another of the frontrunners is Hot Rod Charlie, who came third at the Derby and has enjoyed some thrilling battles with Essential Quality.

It’s a 1.5-mile sprint for glory, and you don’t have to be in New York to be a part of it. Just follow our guide to getting a Belmont Stakes live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the 2021 Belmont Stakes: live stream in the US

NBC and NBCSN are the places to watch the 2021 Belmont Stakes. You can tune into the Belmont Stakes Prep from 3pm ET / 12pm PT on NBCSN, and coverage switches over to NBC at 5pm ET / 2pm PT for the Belmont Stakes itself, which is scheduled to start at 6.49pm ET / 3.49pm PT. If you have cable, that means you're all set, and you'll also be able to watch a Belmont Stakes live stream via the NBC Sports website - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider. If you don't have cable, fear not. You have a few options. Probably the best value comes from Sling TV. The Sling TV

Blue package costs just $35 a month and includes NBC. But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for a mere $10. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes both NBC and NBCSN is FuboTV. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial. It carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month. It's really easy to sign up for, and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Belmont Stakes 2021 outside your country

Below you'll find our run down of the broadcasters and countries showing the event. But if you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the Belmont Stakes via your usual broadcaster, you'll likely discover that you can't due to geo-blocking restrictions.

But there's still a way to tune in! By downloading and installing a VPN, you can tell your device it's back at home and enjoy your home coverage wherever you are. Make sure you read all the fine print first, though, ensuring you're in compliance with any terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Belmont Stakes from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Basically making it super easy to use Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch a 2021 Belmont Stakes live stream in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Belmont Stakes on TSN, with coverage starting at 5pm ET / 2pm PT ahead of the main event at 6.49pm ET / 3.49pm PT. Its TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. Having said that, existing subscribers should note they can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. There's also an app for convenient on-the-go streaming and an annual plan deal that saves you some serious money. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically find themselves back in Canada to live stream Belmont Stakes coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch 2021 Belmont Stakes: live stream in the UK

Horse racing fans in the UK can watch the 2021 Belmont Stakes on Sky Sports, with coverage of the event starting at 9.15pm BST, ahead of the main race at 11.49pm. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

Can you watch the Belmont Stakes in Australia?