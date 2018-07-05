Australia wakes up to a new Sunrise Gold colour for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus

Two weeks ago, we reported that the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus would be getting a new (and rather glamorous) Sunrise Gold edition in the US after having already been released in the UAE, parts of Asia and Europe.

Well Australia, get your Kylie Minogue-style golden hot pants out of storage, because the Sunrise Gold edition handsets are now available to purchase Down Under.

According to Samsung, "Sunrise Gold represents the magic glow as daylight breaks over the horizon," which is something we can probably all get behind in the middle of this particularly nippy Aussie winter.

Officially joining Australia's current Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple colour options, the Sunrise Gold handsets can be acquired from Samsung's online store and its retail shops, as well as through Vodafone and Telstra (64GB model only).

You can pick up the 64GB model Galaxy S9 for $1,199, while the Galaxy S9 Plus has been priced at $1,349 for the 64GB version and $1,499 for the 256GB version. You can get a better look at the Sunrise Gold edition in the official TV spot below.