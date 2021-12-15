Arsenal vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Arsenal and West Ham will be looking to underline their top four credentials in tonight's London derby clash at the Emirates Stadium. Aubameyang has been match-banned by his own club and stripped of the captaincy. Can the Hammers capitalize? Read on to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs West Ham live stream and enjoy the Premier League, no matter where you are in the world today.

The Gunners are back on track following their damaging defeat against Everton with a solid 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday. That victory has been overshadowed by the furore surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, though.

Arsenal's star striker has been sanctioned after three discipline breaches, with boss Mikel Arteta confirming that the player has been dropped for tonight's clash. That drama will be a welcome boost for David Moyes' fourth placed Hammers, who will be looking to get back to winning ways after being left frustrated at the weekend following their stalemate with Burnley.

Follow our guide to get an Arsenal vs West Ham live stream and how to watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Arsenal vs West Ham live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs West Ham from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Arsenal vs West Ham:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. US for FuboTV or Sling, or UK for BT Sport.

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream and away your go.

How to watch a Arsenal vs West Ham Premier League live stream in the UK

BT Sport 1 This massive Premier League match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT, ahead of an 8pm GMT kick-off. Don't forget that you don't have to be a BT customer to watch. The provider now has a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're a BT Sport customer and looking to stream today's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, with the service having dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

Sling TV NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season and will be showing every match. You can tune in to Arsenal vs West Ham via NBCSN if you have it as part of your cable plan, with the game kicking off at 3pm EST / 12pm PST. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is well-priced and includes NBCSN as part of its Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you a full month of access for only $10. Another good option for cable-cutting is FuboTV which has a 14-day free trial. It's $64.99 per month thereafter but you can cancel at any time. If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Arsenal vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

DAZN Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Arsenal vs West Ham, which kicks off at 3pm EST /12pm PST on Wednesday. DAZN, is just $20-a-month or there's an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham: live stream Premier League game in Australia

use one of the top VPNs Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Arsenal vs West Ham in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 7am AEDT on Thursday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham: live stream in New Zealand

Spark Sport Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Arsenal vs West Ham at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 9am NZDT on Thursday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches and NBA basketball action from the US. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Arsenal vs West Ham: live stream Premier League action online in India