Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League 2021 online from anywhere

With both giants of English football in the rare situation of being out of the top four shake-up, this match looks set to prove vital in either teams battle to claw their way back into European qualification contention - read on to learn how to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool online and get a 2021 Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Its becoming increasingly difficult to predict what sort of display to expect from Mikel Arteta's incredibly inconsistent Gunners, as exemplified by their Jekyll and Hyde performance against London rivals West Ham in their last Premier League outing. Having put in easily their worst performance of the season in the second half that saw them concede three times, Arsenal then put in easily their best 45 minutes of the campaign to somehow clinch an unlikely point.

That result seems like a lifetime ago, following the international break, but Arteta will be hoping his stinging words of criticism surrounding their first half performance won't be forgotten by his players.

Liverpool have made a disastrous defence of their title, but did at least manage to secure a rare win last time out in the Premier League, beating Wolves 0-1 -a result that was only their second victory in the past eight league games.

With both side's defence's regularly at sixes and sevens lately, an entertaining clash could very well be in store. Follow our guide to get a Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're are a handy means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool from anywhere

The huge Arsenal vs Liverpool match will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Premier League and Main Event channels. The game will kick-off at a fan-free Emirates Stadium at 8pm BST. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and it shows every match. You can tune in to Arsenal vs Liverpool on NBCSN, with the game kicking off at 3pm EDT/ 12pm PDT and cable subscribers able to log-in to a live stream with their credentials on the TV channel's website. To watch a Arsenal vs Liverpool without cable, we recommend great value over-the-top streaming service Sling. NBCSN comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package - and you can get a great Sling TV deal right now to see if it's right for you. If you subscribe to this or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including Arsenal vs Liverpool, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm EDT/ 12pm PDT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – so it's the place to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 5am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Arsenal vs Liverpool at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 8am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League action online in India

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Arsenal vs Liverpool, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Arsenal vs Liverpool kicks off at 12.30pm IST in the early hours of Sunday morning. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.