Apple Watch sale: the all-new Apple Watch 5 gets a $100 price cut at Amazon

A fantastic deal for the feature-packed Apple Watch 5, you can save an additional $84 when you add the all-new smartwatch to your cart at Amazon. That brings the cost of the Series 5 watch down to $299.99, which is the lowest price we've seen for the best-selling Apple smartwatch.

The Apple Watch 5 is packed with new features, as well as an upgraded design. The smartwatch features an Always-On Retina display, which allows you to easily read the time, messages, and other important notifications. The Series 5 smartwatch includes an updated ECG app and new safety features that allow you to make emergency calls. The waterproof smartwatch also tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.



This is not only the lowest price we've seen for the Apple Watch 5 but also an incredible deal for a feature-rich smartwatch. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a cheaper price any time soon.

Apple Watch 5 deal:

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $299.99 at Amazon

You can save an additional $84.01 on the all-new Apple Watch 5 when you add the smartwatch to your cart at Amazon. The GPS-only model features an Always-on Retina display, an ECG app, and comes in a 40mm display with a space gray aluminum case and black sport band.

Learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 event.



