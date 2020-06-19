The Apple Watch Series 5 gets a $100 price cut at Best Buy

If you're looking to snag a deal on a feature-rich smartwatch, then you've come to the right place. Currently, Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 5 back on sale for $299. That's $100 off and the lowest price we've seen all year.



If you're interested in a cellular plan with your smartwatch, Best Buy also has the Apple Watch 5 with LTE connectivity on sale for $399.



The Apple Watch 5 is packed with new features, as well as an upgraded design. The smartwatch features an Always-On Retina display, which allows you to easily read the time, messages, and other important notifications. The Series 5 smartwatch includes an updated ECG app and new safety features that allow you to make emergency calls. The waterproof smartwatch also tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Series 5 smartwatch, plus, with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a better deal any time soon.

Apple Watch 5 deals:

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $299 at Best Buy

Get the Apple Watch Series 5 on sale for just $299 at Best Buy. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've found for the swimproof smartwatch that features GPS technology and an always-on retina display.



View Deal

Apple Watch 5 GPS and Cellular, 40mm: $499 $399 at Best Buy

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Best Buy has the Apple Watch 5 with cellular down to a record low price of $399. The 40mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

