Apple Watch sale slashes the smartwatch with prices starting at just $169.99

Thanks to the upcoming rumored release of the Apple Watch 7, it's a fantastic time to score epic deals on Apple's best-selling smartwatch. We're rounding up today's best discounts, which include price cuts on the Apple Watch 6, SE, and the Apple Watch Series 3.

If you're looking to save on Apple's latest smartwatch, Amazon has the feature-rich Apple Watch 6 on sale for a record-low price of $329 (was $399.99), and the budget Apple Watch SE marked down to $239.99 when you apply the additional $29 savings at checkout.



If you're looking for the cheapest Apple Watch deal, Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for just $169 (was $199). While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's the best deal you can find right now, and Walmart is one of the few retailers that currently has the smartwatch in stock.



You'll find today's best Apple Watch deals below, and keep in mind, stock and prices could change at any moment, so if you see a bargain you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Today's best Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399.99 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - Our favorite Apple Watch deal is the Apple Watch Series 6 that's on sale for a record-low price of $329 at Amazon. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Please note, this deal applies to the Pink and Red sport band, but you can also get the Navy sport band on sale for $349.

View Deal

Apple Watch SE: $279 $239.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $239.99 - only $10 more than the record-low price and the best deal we've seen this year. The budget smartwatch - in our eyes - is the better choice than the Apple Watch 6 as it comes with Fitness Plus and sheds the unnecessary ECG and blood oxygen tracking.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $169 at Walmart

Save $60 - The cheapest Apple Watch deal - Walmart has the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for $169. Stock on the Series 3 smartwatch has been particularly difficult to find as of late, so we'd recommend taking advantage of this excellent price if you're looking for an excellent budget device.

View Deal

More Apple Watch deals

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales that are happening now.



You can see more bargains with our roundup of the best Amazon sales and look forward to upcoming offers during the 2021 Black Friday deals event.