Apple Watch deals return to lowest prices yet with Series 3, 5 and 6 on sale now

We're seeing a massive range of Apple Watch deals available at Amazon right now, which means those in the market for a luxury smartwatch have the full spread to choose from.

At the cheapest end of the scale, you'll find the Apple Watch Series 3 sitting at just $169. Sure, this is a record low price that we've seen a few times over the course of the year, but it remains a steal of a bargain - especially considering you can still run the latest WatchOS on this model.

However, if you're in the market for something a little newer, the star of this week's Apple Watch sales has to be the Series 5. With a $100 discount you can pick up the 2019 model for just $329 right now. That's the lowest price we've seen on the 44mm GPS version.

The very latest Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the only models not discounted to its lowest price yet (that was $329 over Black Friday). However, at $339 (was $399) there's only $10 in it for the Product RED model. That's a price we've only seen over the past few weeks, so we don't know how much longer it can last.

You'll find all of these Apple Watch deals just below, but we're also rounding up plenty more smartwatch deals of all makes and models right here on TechRadar.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap Apple Watch sales in your area.

Today's best Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 38mm: $199 $169 at Amazon

This is an Apple Watch deal that many have seen before, but it's an excellent price for a luxury wristpiece. You're getting all the usual functionality here, but for a considerably cheaper cost and the Series 3 will still run the latest WatchOS as well. 42mm: $229 $199 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS - 44mm: $429 $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 5 has just dropped back to its lowest price yet at Amazon thanks to an incredibly $100 discount. We've seen this price a few times over the last few months of sales, but it doesn't tend to stick around long so move quickly if you missed out before.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS - 40mm: $399 $339 at Amazon

There's still time to grab an Apple Watch Series 6 for just $339. That's an incredible price that we saw over the holiday period, and has now returned for the after Christmas sales. This one was actually $329 over the Black Friday period, however. 44mm: $429 $379.99 at Amazon

More Apple Watch deals

The very latest Apple Watch Series 6 has already seen its fair share of discounts, and you'll find all the cheapest prices from around the web just below.

The Apple Watch Series 5 does tend to come in at a similar price point to the newer Series 6, which means you're likely better off grabbing the newer model if you can spare the extra $40 - $60. However, if you're looking for the cheapest price possible, the Series 5 is still a lower cost option.

The cheapest of today's Apple Watch deals, the Series 3 is a fan favorite because of its ability to keep up with the latest releases while offering a super low price point. You'll find all the cheapest offers just below.

If you're after a cheaper fitness tracker and don't need to pay extra for that Apple luxury, keep an eye out for more Fitbit sales and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals over the next few weeks, as January is an excellent time to pick these up.