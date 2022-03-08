New iPad Air 2022: what you need to know about Apple's super-powered Air

Audio player loading…

The iPad Air 2022 is official, after being announced on stage during the Apple March Event, alongside the iPhone SE 2022, Mac Studio and M1 Ultra chipset.

The Air line of iPads is the company's mid-range family, though we've seen some impressively premium features used here.

Tim Cook said, "we're taking its performance to the next level" in regards to the iPad Air 5 - and one of the big updates is performance.

Apple claims it is taking a massive leap, with the introduction of the M1 chip to the Air series. It offers a 60% uptick in performance over the iPad Air 4, and graphics that are twice as fast.

5G is another new feature in the iPad Air 2022, giving users who opt for the cellular-capable model access to the fastest internet speeds when away from Wi-Fi.

That said, there are very few additional upgrades on the new iPad Air over its predecessor, so if you're already using the Air 4, the changes to the Air 5 likely won't tempt you away from your current slate.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The fifth generation in Apple's mid-range tablet line

The fifth generation in Apple's mid-range tablet line How much will it cost? From $599 / £569 / AU$929

From $599 / £569 / AU$929 When will it be out? March 18, pre-orders open March 11

iPad Air 2022 pre-orders: March 11

iPad Air 2022 release date: March 18

iPad Air 2022 price: from $599 / £569 / AU$929

The iPad Air 2022 price starts at $599 / £569 / AU$929 for the 64GB Wi-Fi only model and goes up if you want 5G connectivity, 256GB storage or both.

iPad Air 2022 prices Configuration US price UK price AU price 64GB, Wi-Fi $599 £569 $929 64GB, 5G $749 £719 $1,159 256GB, Wi-Fi $749 £719 $1,159 256GB, 5G $899 £869 $1,389

As a bit of background, the iPad Air 4 cost $599 / £579 / AU$899 for the entry-level, Wi-Fi only, 64GB of storage model, with prices going up for more storage and cellular connection.

iPad Air pre-orders open on Friday, March 11, and the iPad Air 2022 release date is confirmed as March 18.

You'll be able to pick up the new iPad Air in five different colors; Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple and Blue.

Browse all the latest cheap iPad deals

iPad Air 5 vs iPad Air 4

Spec comparison iPad Air 5 iPad Air 4 Screen size 10.9-inch 10.9-inch Screen resolution 2360 x 1640 2360 x 1640 Chipset M1 A14 Bionic Storage 64GB / 256GB 64GB / 256GB Rear Camera 12MP 12MP Front Camera 12MP ultra-wide 7MP wide Connectivity Wi-Fi / 5G Wi-Fi / 4G Weight 461g (Wi-Fi only) From 458g (Wi-Fi only) Dimensions 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm Biometrics Touch ID Touch ID

iPad Air 2022 performance

M1 chip offering 60% better performance

5G support and 8GB of RAM

Apple is being bold with its claims when it comes to iPad Air 5 performance. The fifth generation Air tablet gets Apple's M1 chip, which you find in its MacBook and iPad Pro lines.

The new chipset provides the new iPad Air with 60% better performance versus the iPad Air 4, which came with the iPhone-focused A14 Bionic chipset.

GPU performance has also improved by 2x versus the Air 4 according to Apple, all of which makes the iPad Air 5 the fastest tablet in its segment. There's also 8GB of RAM inside.

The performance of the USB-C port has also been upgraded, with transfer speeds doubled, while the inclusion of 5G support in the cellular Air 5 models will give you access to fastest internet speeds when you're away from Wi-Fi (so long as you're in a 5G coverage area).

Running the show on the new iPad Air is iPadOS 15, which is already available on the previous Air 4.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPad Air 2022 camera

Front camera upgraded to a 12MP ultra-wide offering

Same 12MP rear camera as predecessor

The front camera has been upgraded in the new iPad Air, with a 12MP ultra-wide camera (vs a 7MP wide cam in the previous gen slate) that supports Center Stage, which allows the camera to keep people in frame as they move around.

Meanwhile, there's no change with single sensor on the rear, with Apple sticking to the same 12MP, f/1.8 aperture lens with a 5x digital zoom and Smart HDR 3 for photos as the Air 2022's predecessor.

iPad Air 2022 design and display

Design and display remain the same as predecessor

10.9-inch Liquid Retina display

There doesn't appear to be any upgrades in the design or screen departments for the new iPad Air versus its predecessor.

It means you get a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2360 x 1640 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color gamut, True Tone and anti-reflective screen.

That's not necessarily a bad thing though, as we wrote in our iPad Air 4 review: "the screen on the iPad Air 4 is a great size and fantastic quality, and you'll be happy with it whatever you use this slate for."

Dimensions remain the same too, although the iPad Air 2022 does weight a few grams more than its predecessor, but you're unlikely to realize. The Touch ID scanner also returns, built into the power button the the top edge of the tablet.

It means you get the smart, flat edges which give the iPad Air series a premium look and feel similar to that of the iPad Pro line, and which elevates it above the more rounded iPad.