Apple HomePod back on sale this week

The Apple HomePod is back on sale at Best Buy in the US and John Lewis in the UK, with a $100 discount bringing the price back down to $199.99 this week (£199 over the pond). That means you've got another opportunity to snag a premium smart speaker for a great discount right now.

This isn't a new price, though it is the cheapest we've seen the speaker go since its 2018 release. In fact, both Best Buy and John Lewis have run this promotion a few times already this year so if you missed out then you've got another shot now. Plus, the fact that this sales price keeps coming up generally means we won't see much more taken off the full $299 in the future.

The Apple HomePod does offer some nifty features - an impressive array of microphones, powerful audio quality, and streamlined integration with the Apple ecosystem you may have already set up. You are limited to the Siri voice assistant, however, so you might also want to check out the $199 Amazon Echo Studio if you're looking for Alexa support.

We're highlighting this Apple HomePod deal in full just below, but you'll find plenty more prices further down the page as well.

Apple HomePod | $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has cut $100 off the price of the Apple HomePod this week, bringing it back down to a recognizable $199 sales price. That's a great opportunity to get your hands on a luxury smart speaker with plenty of Apple integrations and Siri support as well.

View Deal

Apple HomePod | £279 £199 at John Lewis

UK shoppers can also save on the Apple HomePod at John Lewis thanks to an £80 price drop. Plus, you can pick up a two year guarantee for extra peace of mind as well.

View Deal

More Apple HomePod deals

Looking for more smart speakers? We're rounding up the best Amazon Echo deals going right now as well as the latest Google Home sales and prices. Plus, if you're looking to kit out the whole house, check out all the best cheap smart home deals available.