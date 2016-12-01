AOC’s latest 27-inch monitor wirelessly charges your phone while you work

AOC has unleashed a new 27-inch monitor which has a PLS panel and boasts the ability to charge a smartphone if you place the handset on the stand.

Yes, the AOC P2779VC has built-in Qi wireless charging, so all you need to do is lie your phone down on the stand to juice it up – providing that your mobile supports Qi charging, of course.

As for the monitor itself, the 27-inch screen has a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) and it uses a PLS panel as mentioned, with wide viewing angles (like IPS), and a “true 8-bit color depth that results in incredible color accuracy” according to AOC.

It also benefits from an anti-glare coating that helps defend against fingerprints and other unsightly marks on the screen.

As long as you're going wireless, this is the best wireless router

Sleek and secure

You also get a sleekly designed monitor with thin bezels, and a Kensington security slot allows you to lock the device down to the desk it sits on.

In terms of connectivity, there are two HDMI ports, along with a VGA connector and an audio jack for your headphones.

Other specs include a response time of 5ms (gray-to-gray) and a brightness of 300cd/m2, along with a dynamic contrast ratio of 20 million to 1.

AOC’s P2779VC is supposed to retail at a recommended price of $250 (around £200, AU$340), although it’s already listed on Amazon in the US at $200 (around £160, AU$270) – while it’s not in stock yet, the monitor will be later this month.

Hopefully the display will make its way over to the UK soon enough, as well.

Via: Digital Trends