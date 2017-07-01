Trending
Brands

Amazon's unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus deal is over 25% off

By Mobile phones  

Amazon Prime Day isn't even here yet and we have phone discounts

null

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus is the best version of the top rated smartphone without carrier restrictions and now Amazon has it as a great price.

It costs between $660 and $672 for the Galaxy S8, depending on the color. The same goes for the new Amazon list price of the Galaxy S8 Plus now between $739 to $765.

In our eyes, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is a great phone, with some of the best design elements of an Android phone to date, great performance, and a killer camera in keeping with Samsung’s past flagship phones. 

Samsung currently offers the unlocked Galaxy S8 with 64GB on its own website for $724, so Amazon’s deal beats even Samsung’s in-house price. 

The same story applies to the Samsung Galaxy S8+, which is like a bigger, better Samsung Galaxy S8 without being too large thanks to Samsung’s minimal bezels. Samsung lists the 64GB Unlocked Galaxy S8+ at $829, and once again Amazon’s deal beats that by a substantial margin.

With the Galaxy S8 and S8+ plus, Samsung introduced what it calls the “Infinity Screen,” a curved display going to the far left and right edges of the phone and occupying the almost the entire front of the phone. There’s only a slim bezel at the top and bottom. The phones also feature biometric unlocking methods, and a new virtual assistant called Bixby.

The freedom of taking a phone to any carrier, even to other countries, offers mobile users a great way to choose whatever mobile plan best fits their needs.  With the Galaxy S8 and S8+ so heavily discounted, users now have a way to get one of the best unlocked phones and pair it with a cheap plan, saving money every step of the way.

Related news

See more Mobile phones news