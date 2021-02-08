Valentine's Day deals at Amazon: TVs, Fire tablets, Kindle Paperwhite, Echo, and more

Amazon's annual Valentine's Day sale is live with fantastic deals on its best-selling devices to help you save on a perfect gift for that special someone or to just treat yourself. Amazon's Valentine's Day deals include up to 50% in savings on the Fire tablet, the all-new Echo Dot, Kindle Paperwhite, 4K Fire TVs, and the Echo Show smart display.

Amazon's top Valentine's Day deals include the Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $94.99 (was $149.99), the Kindle Paperwhite marked down to $94.99 (was $129.99), and a massive 50% discount on the Echo Show 5.



If you're looking for TV deals, Amazon has this Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $299.99 and a $100 discount on the 65-inch model bringing the price down to $449.99.



Shop more of Amazon's Valentine's Day deals below and keep in mind, February 14 is less than a week away, so time is running out to grab these bargains before the big day.

Valentine's Day deals at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - You can score a rare $5 price cut on the all-new Echo Dot. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask the forecast.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - A fantastic Valentine's Day deal, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's a 50% discount for the 5-inch display that works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Right now, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 8 on sale for just $79.99. That's a $50 discount for the 8-inch display that works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.

View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet at Amazon's Valentine's Day sale. With easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited you're picking up plenty of safe content to keep the little ones entertained indoors.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $64.99 at Amazon. That's a $25 discount and the best price we've found for this 8-inch HD display tablet that provides 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

View Deal

All-New Fire HD 10: $149.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet gets a $55 price cut at Amazon. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - For a limited time, you can score a $35 price cut on the Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon. That's the best price we've found for the waterproof e-reader, which features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

View Deal

Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking for a mid-size TV, this Insignia 50-inch set is a great option and priced at just $299.99. The 4K TV allows you to stream high-definition content and you can control your TV using just your voice with the handy Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - A fantastic TV deal, you can pick up this 55-inch 4K TV for just $349.99 at Amazon. The Insignia set has the Fire experience built in so you can stream your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $549.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Get the 2020 Insignia 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $449.99 at Amazon. This smart set comes with the Fire TV experience and a voice remote with Alexa so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

View Deal

