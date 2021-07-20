Amazon sale slashes the Kindle Paperwhite to just $84.99 – the lowest price ever

Kick-off the new school year with a new e-reader thanks to this fantastic deal that we've spotted at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the best-selling Kindle Paperwhite on sale for just $84.99 (was $129.99). That's a massive $45 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the waterproof e-reader.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite deal

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - An incredible deal, Amazon has the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for a record-low price of $84.99 thanks to today's massive $45 discount. The waterproof e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

The Kindle Paperwhite features a glare-free 6-inch display and twice the storage of the previous generation. The handheld e-reader is also thinner and lighter than previous models and has a battery that will last for weeks on a single charge. Perhaps the coolest feature of the all-new Paperwhite, though, is its IPX8 water resistance protection, so you can enjoy reading your Kindle at the beach, pool, or in the bath and not worry about it getting wet.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for the Kindle Paperwhite, and the only other time we've seen this record-low price was during last year's Black Friday sale. We don't know how long Amazon will have the e-reader at this price, so we'd recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

