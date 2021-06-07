Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now: Blink Mini, 4K TVs, Ring and more

Amazon just announced last week that its highly anticipated Prime Day sale would take place on June 21 and 22 this year, and the retailer is already offering fantastic early Prime Day deals that you can shop for right now.

Amazon's latest sale includes exclusive deals for Prime members on its best-selling devices like the Blink Mini, Ring Doorbell, Fire TVs, Echo Show, and more.



Some highlighted offers include a first-time discount on the all-new Ring Doorbell Wired, the Blink Mini on sale for a record-low price of $19.99, and the Amazon eero 6 Wi-Fi router marked down to an all-time low price of $83 (was $129).



If you're interested in early Prime Day TV deals, Amazon has this Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV marked down to just $219.99 (was $319.99) and a massive $120 discount on the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV.



Shop more of Amazon's early Prime Day deals below, and keep in mind these exclusive offers end on Sunday, June 13. You must have a Prime membership to take advantage of these fantastic bargains, and you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, which will take you through the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - One of our favorite early Prime Day deals, Amazon has the Blink Mini security camera on sale for a record-low price of $19.99. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, Prime members can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $59.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the outdoor security camera that features two-way audio and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Prime members can snag a first-time discount on the all-new Ring Video Doorbell Wired. The Alexa-enabled doorbell is installed using your existing doorbell wiring, so you'll get non-stop power and won't have to worry about replacing the battery.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Dot: $99.98 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $54.99 - You can save $15 on the all-new Ring Video Doorbell and receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot - a total savings of $54.99 in this early Prime Day deal. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to hear and talk to visitors from your Echo device.

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router: $129 $83 at Amazon

Save $46 - Improve your home's WiFi with the Amazon Eero 6 that's on sale for $83 in this early Prime Day deal. That's the lowest price we've seen for the mesh wifi router that delivers speeds up to 900 Mbps and supports over 75 devices simultaneously.

All-new Echo Show 5 bundle with Blink Mini: $119.98 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $24.99 - Amazon has the all-new Echo 5 bundled with a $10 Blink Mini that normally retailers for $34.99. The Alexa-enabled Blink Mini security camera works with the Echo Show, so you can monitor your home from the smart home display.

Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV: $299.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - A fantastic early Prime Day deal, Amazon has this 43-inch Insignia TV on sale for just $219.99. That's a fantastic price for a 4K TV that comes with the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $309.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - Prime members can snag a massive $120 discount on this Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV. Featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system, this already cheap TV is a must-buy this week.

If you're after the standard or 4K versions, you'll find plenty more Fire TV Stick deals available right now and you can shop for more of the best Amazon Echo deals and sales.