Amazon Prime Day 2018

Amazon is back with the second edition of the Prime Day sale event in India starting at 12 noon on July 16, 2018. While Prime Day is one of the biggest sale events globally, it's still fairly new to those living in India. In a bid to promote its Prime services in the country, Amazon has has planned to offer some of the best deals on various product categories for 36 hours.

The e-commerce giant claims that they managed to sign up huge number of customers to its Prime services during the 30-hours long sale last year, and is said to an overall success. With an increased number of Prime members this year, the sale is expected to be even bigger and better than last year.

TechRadar has a history of being the ultimate destination to spot the best deals during the sale globally. We did an extensive coverage of the Amazon Prime Day sale in 2017, and will be helping you find the best deals on offers this year as well.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's own version of Black Friday, and one of the biggest sale events in India. Amazon runs Prime Day primarily to drive up the number of members as it makes a substantial profit despite offering huge discounts to the customers. Meaning, it's similar to any other major sale event but with one exception— only Amazon Prime members will be eligible for the offer.

Users under a 30-day trial are can also avail the offers during the sale. If you're not a Prime subscriber, there's usually a big Amazon Prime sale in the run-up to the big day. As we mentioned in our Amazon Prime review , we think Prime is an absolute bargain anyway so at the discounted price it's hard not to strongly recommend signing up.

It's undeniable that Prime membership does have its benefits, but it might not be for everyone. If you are an active online shopper and want to avail benefits like one-day delivery with no minimum shopping value, access to Netflix-like video streaming service—Prime Video, music service Prime Music and of course exclusivity to deals, then it's a must have for you.

But it's not useful if you don't shop offline very often or have a preferred online video/music streaming service already. If it's just for Prime Day, you can subscribe to a Rs 129 monthly package if not willing to pay for whole year.

Here's how to shop like a Pro during Prime Day 2018

What to expect from Prime Day 2018?

If last year was successful for Amazon Prime Day, we expect it to be even more extravagant this time around. It's not something we claim, but the company themselves have said it's working towards making it even bigger this year,

Amazon has teased a bunch of offers and announcements ahead of the sale. Amazon has revealed 200+ new product launches, 6 flash sales, cash backs, exchange offers, and discounts on thousands of products ranging from white goods to electronics.

The company has announced 10% instant discount on HDFC Credit, Debit Cards & EMI, 10% cash back on using Amazon Pay balance, no cost EMI and more offers. Moreover, you can expect up to 40% off on mobile phones from Samsung, Honor, Moto, Huawei, OnePlus and more.

Also, there will be up to 50% discount on electronics and appliances, up to 70% on home and outdoor products, 50%-80% on clothes and accessories, up to 50% off on daily essentials and so on.

In addition to these products, Amazon will very obviously offer big discounts on their own products including Kindle e-readers, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Echo smart speakers, and even AmazonBasics products across various categories.

In addition to these products, Amazon is exclusive e-commerce partner with leading tech brands in India, who we think will step up for the event and make the most out of it.

Just like the US and UK, there will be huge tons of lightning deals on the day too. Unless Amazon decides to do things radically differently this time, there will be full day deals, lightening deals and deals on limited units.

As you’d expect, we’re going to be hunting best deals throughout Prime Day on both sides of the Atlantic, finding the deals that you really don’t want to miss.

Do I need a Prime subscription to get involved?

Yes and no. While Prime is for Prime customers, there will be other deals on the day that are open to everyone - it’s just that with lightning deals, which tend to have limited stock, the Prime users get to see them before anybody else. That means some of the very best deals can be gone long before people who aren’t Prime members get to know about them.

That doesn’t mean you need to pay for a Prime membership, though. You can sign up for a free trial and take full advantage of all the Prime benefits, including Prime Day. But don’t forget to cancel the trial afterwards if you don’t intend to continue. If you don’t, you’ll be automatically billed for membership when the trial period ends.

Prime Day 2018 FAQ: what it is, when it happens and where to get the best deals

What is Prime Day?

It’s Amazon’s annual birthday celebration, when it discounts more than 100,000 products of all kinds.

When is Prime Day in India?

Amazon India has announced that the Prime Day will begin at 12 noon on 16 July 2018.

Are Prime Day deals real?

Yes and no. They’re real in the sense that you’re paying less than the official price for things, but sometimes that official price was just silly.

Like many retailers, Amazon is very keen on comparing prices against MRPs that nobody really expects anybody to pay. Such deals are essentially the same thing as supermarket wine promotions or amazing, never-ending furniture sales.

If you have a particular product in mind it's worth keeping an eye on the prices now to make sure the deals are genuine on Prime Day. It enable you to see exactly what prices are being charged for specific things - not just big purchases, but smaller items such as video games too.

Some of the deals will clearly be paper bargains like we mentioned above, but that doesn't mean all of them will be. Amazon will have been bargaining hard with key suppliers to cut the prices it pays for some products, and it'll sell some high-profile items as loss leaders in the expectation of cross-selling, up-selling and, well, selling. From Amazon's point of view it can lose money on big deals and make it back from Prime subscriptions and by shifting stock it wants to get rid of anyway.

How do I get the best Prime Day 2018 deals?

Know what you want, know what you can afford to spend and know the market: you’ll often spot interesting price hikes in June to enable amazing-looking discounts on Prime Day. Pay particular attention to real prices, not MRPs: TVs are particularly bad for this, with sets whose MRP is eleventy billion pounds routinely selling for five hundred quid.

It’s also a very good idea to be flexible: for example, if you fancy a Sony 4K TV then think about the features you want rather than a specific model number: the BRV123ABD54-88C-9218-B may not be discounted on Prime Day, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be.

Can I get cashback on Prime Day deals?

You will get 10% Cashback on Amazon Pay balance during the sale and shop on Prime Day with HDFC cards to Get 10% cash back.

How can I stay safe on Prime Day?

There’s a good chance that spammers and scammers will latch on to Prime Day much as they have with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so be wary of unsolicited emails or links to deals on social media no matter how legitimate they look: anything asking for card details or login details is a scam. If you’re on a PC, make sure your security software is up to date. Many suites automatically block known scam sites.