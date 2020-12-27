After Christmas Fitbit sales: deals on the Fitbit Sense, Versa, Charge 4, and more

If you're looking to get in shape for the new year, a fitness tracker can be the perfect companion, and luckily for you, there are several after Christmas sales that are happening right now with a slew of deals on best-selling Fitbit smartwatches.



Amazon has the all-new Fitbit Sense on sale for $320 (was $329.95). That's a $10 discount and the best price we've found for the feature-packed smartwatch. Scroll down for more of the best Fitbit deals.

Fitbit deal of the day

Fitbit Sense: $329.95 $319.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Fitbit Sense is a smart, feature-packed smartwatch that not only offers all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, contactless payments, and sleep tracking but also tracks your stress levels by measuring changes in your skin's conductivity.

Released in September, the Fitbit Sense is packed with advanced health features while also keeping you connected with apps, messaging, and notifications. The swimproof smartwatch tracks activity, heart rate, and sleep and includes an EDA Scan app that detects electrodermal activity, which claims to indicate your body's response to stress. This allows you to see trends over time to understand your moods better and manage your stress. The Fitbit Sense also includes built-in GPS technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can get the news, set reminders, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



See more of the best Fitbit deals below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

More Fitbit deals

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $141.99 on Amazon

Save $8 - A great gift idea, you can pick up the Fitbit Charge 4 for $141.99 at Amazon right now. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch $199 $159.97 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon has the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale for $160. The waterproof smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and provides a four-day battery life.

Fitbit Ionic Watch: $249.95 $189 at Amazon

Save $60 - Get the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch on sale for $189 at Amazon. The Ionic watch features GPS technology so you can track pace, distance, and routes and includes a built-in NFC chip for contactless payments.

