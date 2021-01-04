Reach your fitness goals and save up to $50 with the latest FitBit deals at Amazon

For those who have New Year's fitness goals in mind, Amazon's latest Fitbit deals could just be the step you need to start the year on the right foot.

Running on a budget? We recommend the new Fitbit Inspire 2 for just $78.95 (was $99) today at Amazon. This is the latest 'stripped-down' fitness tracker from Fitbit that forgoes GPS but retains all that activity and sleep monitoring Fitbits are known for. Another top budget option is the FitBit Charge 4 for $118.95 (was $149.95), which again offers a lightweight bangle-style build but gets you that coveted GPS functionality - great if you're planning on taking your activities offroad and want to monitor your levels over a long hike.

The FitBit Versa 2 for $148.95 (was $179.95) is the next step up again and gets you that more 'smartwatchey' form-factor, GPS, music playback, and even Amazon Alexa functionality. Although not the latest version (See the Versa 3), it's still a great buy for those who want an all-in-one fitness and lifestyle device without breaking the bank.

For those, however, who don't mind breaking the bank, we recommend checking out the new Fitbit Sense for $278.95 (was $329.95). This is the swankiest new fitness tracker from FitBit and features a gorgeous glass AMOLED screen, alongside a host of trackers that look to not only monitor your fitness and sleep, but also your stress levels.

If you'd like to read a little more about which Fitbit is for you, check out our bespoke best Fitbit 2021 guide, where we cover in-depth each of these excellent trackers, plus a few others too. If you'd like to see what other brands have on offer, we've also got a guide on the best cheap fitness trackers, which covers the latest from Huawei, Garmin, and other great options.

Fitbit deals at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $78.95 at Amazon

Save $21 - For those on a budget, the Inspire 2 is the new entry-level device from Fitbit, released last September. Building on the core set of excellent fitness tracking features originally offered by its predecessor, the Inspire 2 is the Fitbit of choice for those who want to forgo GPS for a cheaper price overall. It'll still do all the fitness and sleep tracking, and offers a very hefty 15 days of battery life.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: $149.95 $118.95 at Amazon

Save $31 - The next step up in the range, the Fitbit Charge 4 gets you full GPS capabilities but doesn't quite break into full smartwatch mode, instead keeping that rather lightweight tracker style. With GPS you'll be able to take your runs off-road, tracking your heart rate and performance over the distance of your hikes.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: $179.95 $149.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - Fitbit's most popular device, the Versa, is a great buy if you want more lifestyle features, such as music playback, alongside all that fitness tracking Fitbit is known for. With GPS, sleep and workout monitoring, the Versa 2 also comes with Amazon Alexa fully built-in, lending it great cross-compatibility with a range of other smart home devices.View Deal

Fitbit Sense: $329.95 $278.95 at Amazon

Save $51 - The Sense is FitBit's top of the line tracker and focuses on offering a rather holistic set of functions that aim not just to help out with your workouts, but also mental health. With stress monitoring, ECG sensor, GPS, and meditation tools, you're getting a smartwatch here that aims to offer benefits on nearly every aspect of daily life.View Deal

