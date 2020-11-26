A stunning Black Friday deal: Gateway steals the show with cheapest Core i5 laptop

Head to Walmart to pick up the cheapest Intel Core i5 laptop available right now. No, it is not a Black Friday deal offer, but one of its obscure roll back deals.

Experts will tell you there are cheaper Core i5 laptops on the market, but the Gateway GWTN141 is the only one that offers a 10th generation Intel Core processor (the others tend to have much older Broadwell-based Core i5-5257U).

At $399, we haven't found a cheaper quad-core laptop worth buying; there are plenty of Celeron or AMD A-series but none worth even looking at - the 1035-G1 outpaces them by at least 3x.

Cheapest Intel Core i5 laptop Gateway Core i5 laptop: $699 $399 at Walmart

Gateway has delivered a truly stunning piece of kit in the form of the GWTN141 - and the price has left us almost speechless. Rivals could only deliver similar products at a 30% premium, so grab it while you can!

The Gateway machine has a 14.1-inch full HD display, a whopping 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 256GB NVMe SSD. Business users, meanwhile, will love the fact it has a fingerprint, which is great for keeping your device secure.

It's also no slouch when it comes to connectivity, featuring Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac, three USB ports, a card reader and an HDMI 2.0 output.

Its 2-cell Lithium Ion battery supposedly runs for up to 10 hours hours and an affordable three-year protection plan, provided by Allstate, is also on offer for an extra $69.

However, because of the super cheap price tag, a few corners have been cut. The memory is single-channel rather than dual-channel and there’s no Gigabit Ethernet port.