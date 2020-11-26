A stunning Black Friday deal: Gateway steals the show with cheapest Core i5 laptop

Head to Walmart to pick up the cheapest Intel Core i5 laptop available right now. No, it is not a Black Friday deal offer, but one of its obscure roll back deals.
Experts will tell you there are cheaper Core i5 laptops on the market, but the Gateway GWTN141 is the only one that offers a 10th generation Intel Core processor (the others tend to have much older Broadwell-based Core i5-5257U).
At $399, we haven't found a cheaper quad-core laptop worth buying; there are plenty of Celeron or AMD A-series but none worth even looking at - the 1035-G1 outpaces them by at least 3x.
Gateway Core i5 laptop:
$699 $399 at Walmart
Gateway has delivered a truly stunning piece of kit in the form of the GWTN141 - and the price has left us almost speechless. Rivals could only deliver similar products at a 30% premium, so grab it while you can!
View Deal
The Gateway machine has a 14.1-inch full HD display, a whopping 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 256GB NVMe SSD. Business users, meanwhile, will love the fact it has a fingerprint, which is great for keeping your device secure.
It's also no slouch when it comes to connectivity, featuring Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac, three USB ports, a card reader and an HDMI 2.0 output.
Its 2-cell Lithium Ion battery supposedly runs for up to 10 hours hours and an affordable three-year protection plan, provided by Allstate, is also on offer for an extra $69.
However, because of the super cheap price tag, a few corners have been cut. The memory is single-channel rather than dual-channel and there’s no Gigabit Ethernet port.
- TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.
- Check out our list of the best mobile workstations out there
- We've built a list of the best laptops for photo editing right now
- Here's our list of the best laptops for video editing around