7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more this weekend (January 27)

Despite last week’s decidedly lukewarm crop of new movies and TV shows to enjoy, January has seen fit to bow out with a much more promising mix of headline-grabbing arrivals.

In fact, there are so many great new things to watch this weekend that it’s hard for us to reasonably summarize the selection here. Instead, we’ll simply say that Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus subscribers have plenty to look forward to over the next few days, with only HBO Max lacking in the ‘just added’ department.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven of the biggest new movies and TV shows to watch on streaming services this weekend. Happy binging, folks!

Shrinking (Apple TV Plus)

Apple will be hoping to continue its recent run of prestige TV successes with Shrinking, which begins streaming on Apple TV Plus this weekend.

Not to be confused with fellow Apple TV Plus psychiatry drama The Shrink Next Door, this 10-episode series – from Jason Segel and Ted Lasso creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein – stars Segel as Jimmy, a therapist who begins to deflect his own personal struggles onto those of his patients. Fresh from his TV debut in 1923 on Paramount Plus , Harrison Ford also features here as Jimmy's partner in practice, Paul.

The first two episodes of Shrinking are available to stream now, with the remaining eight set to arrive weekly every Friday through March 24. Here’s hoping it earns a spot on our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows .

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Lockwood & Co. (Netflix)

As our entertainment reporter, Tom Power, noted in his reaction to its first trailer, new Netflix series Lockwood & Co. looks like it could be a winning mash-up of Sherlock Holmes, Ghostbusters and Doctor Who.

Directed by Attack the Block filmmaker Joe Cornish (and produced by his longtime friend Edgar Wright ), this eight-episode supernatural adventure – based on Jonathan Stroud’s novel series of the same name – follows a group of gifted teenagers who do battle with London’s myriad ghosts and ghouls.

Netflix will be hoping Lockwood and Co. enjoys success comparable to Wednesday, its megahit Addams Family TV show that's been renewed for a second season , rather than The Irregulars , another Sherlock-inspired Gen Z series that the streamer canceled after just one season in May 2021 .

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video)

Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore returns to the big (or small?) screen this weekend with Shotgun Wedding on Prime Video.

Starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, this quite frankly ridiculous-sounding rom-com follows a bride and groom whose wedding is gatecrashed by gun-wielding criminals. Naturally, the couple takes matters into their own hands in a bid to save their special day, and things get suitably heated (read: violent).

Now, we don’t necessarily expect Shotgun Wedding to break onto our list of the best Prime Video movies any time soon, but if you’re looking for an easy watch this weekend, you can’t go far wrong with this one.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

You People (Netflix)

The first of many star-studded new Netflix movies heading to the platform in 2023, You People is now available to stream.

Featuring the likes of Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and co-producer Jonah Hill, this culture-clash comedy – from black-ish creator Kenya Barris – follows a young couple’s struggle to navigate their new family relationships in light of stark generational differences.

Critics have called You People “brilliantly hilarious, pertinent and wickedly smart,” so there’s every chance it could rank among our pick of the best Netflix movies in 2023.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Extraordinary (Hulu)

If you’re in the mood for a superhero adventure that isn’t your typical superhero adventure, then new Hulu show Extraordinary could be for you.

From the producers of BBC megahit Killing Eve, this eight-episode series follows Jen (Máiréad Tyers), a 25-year-old woman who struggles to make her way in a world where everyone past the age of 18 has developed a superpower – except for her.

Hulu’s latest drama has been described as “raucous” and “surreal” by critics – with Tyers’ “magnetic performance” earning plenty of praise – so we’re excited to get stuck into this one. UK viewers will find Extraordinary streaming on Disney Plus.

Now available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Poker Face (Peacock)

Knives Out director Rian Johnson transitions to the small screen this weekend with new procedural series Poker Face on Peacock.

Fronted by Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne, this Columbo-inspired mystery-of-the-week show follows Charlie, a casino worker whose innate ability to detect when someone is lying makes her the perfect detective. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nick Nolte, Adrien Brody, Chloe Sevigny, Rhea Perlman and Tim Blake Nelson count among the series’ vast ensemble cast.

Johnson himself directs a large portion of Poker Face’s 10-episode debut season, so Glass Onion fans should find plenty to enjoy here. The series’ first four installments are available to stream now, with the remaining six arriving weekly every Thursday.

Now available to stream on Peacock.

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

This week’s documentary pick is The 1619 Project on Hulu.

Based on the groundbreaking, Pulitzer-winning New York Times series of the same name, this six-part production – helmed by its original writer Nikole Hannah-Jones – re-examines American history through the lens of slavery.

The docuseries’ first two episodes are available to watch today, with the remaining four installments set to arrive in pairs over the next two Thursdays. UK viewers will likely find this one streaming on Disney Plus, though a release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Now available to stream on Hulu.