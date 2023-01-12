Netflix's Lockwood and Co. looks like 'Ghostbusters meets Sherlock' for Gen Z

Audio player loading…

Are you looking for a show that combines the best of Sherlock Holmes, Ghostbusters, and Doctor Who? Netflix might have you covered with Lockwood and Co.

The forthcoming supernatural thriller series, which comes from Joe Cornish (Attack the Block, Ant-Man), will launch exclusively on Netflix on January 27, so it's about time that we got a proper look at what Lockwood and Co. is all about – and helpfully, the world's best streaming service has just released the first trailer for the series, which you can check out below.

You can see why we consider Lockwood and Co. to be a mash-up of the three iconic franchises we mentioned above, can't you? It's a detective-style, London-based production (Sherlock Holmes); it's centered on a group of renegade underdogs trying to save the world (Doctor Who); and the villains of the piece are all manner of ghosts and ghouls (Ghostbusters). Throw in its positioning as a Gen Z TV series, and we'd be amazed if Lockwood and Co. doesn't perform well among the 16-25 age demographic when it launches later this month.

In a press release, Netflix provided more context about Lockwood and Co.'s overarching plot: "In a world plagued by ghosts, where giant corporations employ psychic teens to battle the supernatural, only one company operates without adult supervision, and its name is Lockwood & Co.

"Run by Anthony Lockwood, a rebellious young entrepreneur haunted by his mysterious past, his brilliant but eccentric sidekick George and a newly arrived, supremely gifted girl called Lucy, this renegade trio are about to unravel a terrifying mystery that will change the course of history."

Netflix will be hoping Lockwood and Co. performs in a similar vein to Wednesday, its megahit Addams Family TV show that's been renewed for a second season, rather than The Irregulars, another Gen Z supernatural (and Sherlock-inspired) series that was cancelled after one season in May 2021. Otherwise, Lockwood and Co. could suffer a similar fate to 1899, Inside Job, and The Chair, which have already been canned by Netflix this year after a single season.

Lucy Carlyle is one the main stars in Lockwood and Co.

Thankfully, Lockwood and Co.'s main crew comprises a number of big hitters, which should stand it in good stead with viewers. Cornish is joined by William McGregor (His Dark Materials, Poldark) and Catherine Morshead (Pennyworth, Downton Abbey) in the director's chair. Meanwhile, Nira Park (Baby Driver, Last Night in Soho) and Rachael Prior (Attack the Block, The World's End) executively produce the series alongside Cornish.

Ruby Stokes (Bridgerton, As Dusk Falls) stars as Lucy Carlyle alongside Ali Hadji-Heshmati (Holby City, Bad Education) and newcomer Cameron Chapman, who play George Karim and Anthony Lockwood respectively. The series' supporting cast contains notable names, too, including Ivanno Jeremiah (A Discovery of Witches, Humans) and Jack Bandeira (My Policeman, The Witcher).

TechRadar will be bringing you more Lockwood and Co. coverage in and around its release. With the potential for it to be one of the best Netflix shows of 2023 so far, you'll want to check back in with us closer to launch.

