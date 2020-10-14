5 PS5-ready TVs to buy this Prime Day – the best Sony, Samsung, and LG TV deals

With the PS5 launch just four short weeks away, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to upgrade your TV and get the most out Sony's next generation console and it's next level graphics.

The PlayStation 5 (and the Xbox Series X/S for that matter) uses the latest HDMI 2.1 technology to deliver visuals at super-high frame and refresh rates — up to 120fps / 120Hz — so you'll get much, much smoother graphics than on PS4. But there's a catch: you'll need a compatible TV, which has the HDMI 2.1 inputs.

In case you're worried, PS5 will still work on TVs with the older HDMI formats, it just won't be able display those silky-smooth frame rates. And that would be a shame, wouldn't it?

Here we've listed all of today's best Prime Day TV deals that are 'PS5 ready', which simply means they support the new HDMI 2.1 format. Time to get PS5-ready!

PS5-ready TV deals:

Sony 55" 4K Smart LED TV with HDR, 2020 (X900H) $999.99 $948.00 at Amazon

SAVE $51.99: This 2020 model is a great choice for PS5 gaming: it has 4K resolution, HDR color, and that all-important HDMI 2.1 support with 120Hz screen refresh. Plus it supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), which means that even when your PS5 drops frames, it'll still look smooth. At this price, it's hard to go wrong.

LG CX 55" 4K Smart OLED TV, 2020 (OLED55CXPUA) $1999.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon

SAVE $403: Now this deal is ridiculous. You can get one of LG's flagship OLED TVs with over $400 off. The CX range comes with everything you need for next-gen gaming, and it's an OLED panel, which means you'll get perfect blacks and amazing contrast — arguably the best TV technology right now. And if you need a larger screen (and why not?) then the 65" model is also on sale, with over $500 off!

Sony A8H 55"4K Smart OLED TV, 2020 (A8H) $1,498 $1,298 at Amazon

SAVE $200: This Sony OLED TV proves that Sony OLEDs are every bit as good as LG's. As you'd expect from flagship 2020 model, the A8H comes with full HDMI 2.1 support, Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz refresh rate, and Sony's best processor so everything zips along at a high rate. And if you plan on using the TV's built-in audio, it's fun to know that this has no speakers — sound comes from the screen itself (Acoustic Surface).View Deal

Samsung 55" QLED 4K HDR TV (QN55Q80TAFXZA) $1,299.99 $1,197.99 at Amazon

SAVE: $102: While Samsung's QLED technology doesn't quite match up to OLED when it comes to perfect blacks, it does pack a real punch when it comes to overall brightness, which is much better and give great HDR images. Has all you need for next-gen gaming too: HDMI 2.1 and VRR.View Deal

Samsung 75" QLED 8K HDR Smart TV (QN75Q800TAFXZA), 2020 $4,999.99 $3,297.99 at Amazon

SAVE $1,702: Okay, so we haven't actually had any 8K games confirmed for PS5 yet, but it does support this resolution, so expect some 8K content at some point in the future. If you absolutely have to have the latest and greatest cutting edge tech, then this Samsung 8K TV is it. And with a $1,702 discount, why not get two?View Deal

