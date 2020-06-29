4th of July TV sale event: the best deals on 4K TVs from Best Buy, Amazon, and more

The 4th of July TV sale event has arrived, which means you can find incredible 4K TV deals from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. You can score Black-Friday prices on a variety of best-selling TVs from brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.

Our best 4th of July TV sales include everything from a mid-size 50-inch TV to a massive 75-inch set, with features such as HDR and voice control, and at a range of prices – so whatever your viewing needs, you’ll find your perfect TV here.



Our top sale picks include the best-selling Samsung 50-inch TV on sale for $329.99, the budget Insignia 32-inch Fire TV marked down to just $129.99, and a $70 price cut on the LG 65-inch 4K Smart TV.



Shop more of our best TV deals from the 4th of July sale event below, and if you're interested in more bargains, check out our roundup of the best 4th of July sales that are happening right now.

4th of July TV deal of the day:

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 329.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal, you can get the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $330 at Best Buy. The 4K TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

View Deal

Our best 4th of July TV sale picks:

32-49 inch 4th of July TV sales

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $170 $129.99 at Amazon

You can score a $40 price cut on the Insignia 32-inch 4K TV at Amazon. This smart TV has the Fire TV built in and works with Amazon Alexa - enabling voice control for your TV and compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

TCL 40-inch 3-Series Smart HDTV: $199.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the TCL 40-inch TV on sale for just $189.99. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can adjust the channel, browse shows, and launch movies completely hands-free.

View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $327.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 43-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $269.99 at Best Buy. The 7-Series TV features a universal guide that allows you to find streaming content and live TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

50-59 inch 4th of July TV sales

Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $ 299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $249.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in which allows you to stream from apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more.

View Deal

Sony 55-inch X750H Series 4K UHD TV: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

The feature-rich Sony 55-inch 4K TV gets a $200 price cut at Best Buy. The X750H Series TV delivers a crystal clear picture with bright, bold colors and works with Amazon Alexa for voice control.

View Deal

Samsung 58-inch QLED Q60T Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 $797.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the QLED Samsung 58-inch 4K TV on sale for $797.99. The Ultra HD TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa for voice control.

View Deal

65-75 inch 4th of July TV sales

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $549.99 $479.99 at Best Buy

You can get the LG 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $479.99 at Best Buy. The UHD smart TV features webOS and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control so you can turn the TV on, adjust the channel, and browse movies completely hands-free.

View Deal

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K QLED Roku Smart TV: $1,099.99 $749.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the feature-packed TCL 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $749.99. The QLED TV has the Roku experience built in and features Dolby Vision HDR imaging that results in bold, bright images and sharp contrasts.

View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K UHD TV: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for big-screen 4K TV, you can get the Hisense 75-inch TV on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV has a voice remote and the Google Assistant built in so you can control your TV and other compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

View Deal

See more of the best 4th of July sales below that are happening online.

You can see our guide to the best 4th of July sale events and learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 event.



Shop more TV offers with our list of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.