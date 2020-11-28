20 hot Amazon Black Friday deals you can still get – but not for long

The Black Friday deals are coming to a close in a lot of cases – but while some other retailers are running low on stock with their best deals, Amazon is still going strong. A lot of the deals below expire within the next few hours, though, so you'll want to be fast if any of the products catch your eye.

Below, we've rounded up 20 of the most popular Amazon deals we're seeing today, across a broad spread of product types. From AirPods to a device designed to let you communicate remotely with your dog, there's a lot to unpack here – and you're likely to find at least one deal from the below that'll make a good impulse purchase, or a potential gift idea.

Robot vacuums are proving to be particular popular this year, too, and in the Amazon Black Friday deals, you can still grab more than $100 off some of these models.

Here, then, is our pick of the best Amazon Black Friday deals still standing, at the time of publication.

Amazon Black Friday deals

Lowest ever price Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of TechRadar's top-rated headphones by $72. That's $20 lower than the Lightning deal found during Prime Day 2020, but it doesn't seem like it will last long. You may find cheaper headphones on Black Friday, but you won't find any better than the WH-1000XM4.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $174.95 at Amazon

Save $75 - For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, you can snag the Powerbeats Pro on sale for just $174.95 at Amazon. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 $109 at Amazon

Always a best-selling item, the latest model Apple AirPods are on sale at just $109 at Amazon. Apple's truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case and provide up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $70 price cut at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This specific deal is for the Apple Watch 6 with a Product Red sport band. If you're interested in a Black, White, or Navy sport band, you can still find the smartwatch on sale for $350.

Most Popular Roomba i3+: $599.99 $399.99 at Amazon

The Roomba i3+ combines both affordability and advanced features with a self-emptying dustbin built into its charging base, making it the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it robot vacuum. Now, with $200 off over at Amazon, it's more affordable than ever.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum: $279.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Robot vacuums take a deep discount throughout the Black Friday sales period, including this affordable Roomba model. Control your new robot buddy with the relevant app on your phone, and watch the Roomba clean your home as you put your feet up. View Deal

Shark IQ Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum: $599.99 $319.99 at Amazon

The best ever price for this particular Shark robot vacuum, this model has proved popular over the Black Friday period. And who could say no with a saving of almost 300 bucks?View Deal

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender: $598 $389.95 at Amazon

With five pre-programmed settings for blending, the manufacturer promises consistent results for the mushed-up food of your choice: soup, frozen desserts, whatever, really. The device can apparently clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds, too.View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 (64 GB): $299 at Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 VR headset is a wonderful machine, and though we're seeing no discount during Black Friday, we are seeing high demand. It comes with its own storefront you download games from so it's basically an entire console. The higher storage model will set you back another $100. In-stock December 15.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $19.96 – Get the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini on sale for just $79.99 in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. The pressure cooker combines nine popular kitchen appliances in one, and includes 13 one-touch programs.

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips: $49.99 $27.96 at Amazon

Save $22 - Rarely discounted, Amazo has the Crest 3D Whitestrips on sale for $27.96. A fantastic discount, you can brighter your smile with 20 Treatments that lasts 12 months or longer.

Samsung 50-inch 8000 Series UHD HDR 4K TV: $429.99 $377.99 at Amazon

This 8000 series is one of the latest 50-inch 4K TV's to come out from Samsung and comes packed with a ton of great features. You're getting full Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, as well as Samsung's new Crystal 4k processor here at a new price of $397.99 - a full $20 cheaper than it's original RRP.

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: $199 $149.99 at Amazon

A solid price on the wireless charging case version of last year's AirPods, this is basically where we've seen the pricing bracket for this particular model land this year.

Furbo Dog Camera: $249 $133.99 at Amazon

As seen on Ellen, apparently, save more than $100 on this Alexa-enabled two-way audio dog camera, which lets you remotely distribute treats. It features two-way audio, presumably so you can listen to all the informative things your dog has to say. View Deal

JBL Boombox Waterproof Portable Speaker: $399.95 $279.95 at Amazon

This premium-priced portable speaker has been popular at Amazon over Black Friday, and for a little while longer, you can enjoy a hefty $120 off the price. The battery apparently lasts for 24 hours of play.View Deal

iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum: $379.99 $249 at Amazon

Tired of vacuuming the floors? So were we until we got a robot vacuum. These robot helpers sweep up the mess in your house and then head back to their cradle for a good night's rest. Their High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens, while the 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and dust on the floor.

Selling fast iPad Air 4 - 64GB: $599 $569.99 at Amazon

Save $30, in stock December 17 - Stock is moving fast on these discounts on the iPad Air 4, and we're only seeing this model left so you'll need to act quickly to secure yours for less. This is an excellent discount on the latest iPad to hit the market - if you can grab it in time.

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99.95 on Amazon

Save $50 – Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Black Friday Amazon deal, a saving of 33% off the list price, though you'll have to wait a little for stock. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life and GPS. It's also waterproof, so you can track your swims, and you can make payments with Fitbit Pay, and play music from your wrist via the Spotify app. In stock January 20, 2021.View Deal

SEGA Genesis Mini: $79.99 $49.97 at Amazon

While it didn't receive the fanfare of the SNES Classic or NES Classic, the SEGA Genesis Mini is a time capsule to the 16-bit era, allowing you to play over 40 legendary games including Sonic the Hedgehog, Earthworm Jim, Golden Axe and more on your HD or 4K TV.View Deal