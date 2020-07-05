10 of the best 4th of July deals under $100

If you've been shopping the 4th of July deals for some cheap tech, you're in luck. We're rounding up 10 of the best sales under $100 right here, so you can pick up some new gadgets and gizmos whatever your budget is, this weekend. From Amazon Echo devices to smart doorbells, headphones, and kitchen appliances, we're seeing some excellent offers from Best Buy and Amazon in particular. All of that means you don't have to break the bank to take advantage of some of this week's hottest deals.
We're highlighting these cheap 4th of July deals just below, but if you don't find anything that's for you among these top picks you'll find all the latest sales further down the page as well. This top 10 list covers a range of departments, so whether you're shopping for the office, kitchen, or living room, you'll find plenty of savings to satisfy that deal-hunter's instinct.
You can browse all the latest 4th of July sales right here on TechRadar, or stick around here for our sub-$100 top picks from the weekend.
4th of July deals under $100
Logitech Wireless Touch Keyboard K400 Plus |
$39.99 $24.99 at B&H Photo
If you're after some new desk tech but you don't want to splash out on a whole new keyboard and mouse duo, this Logitech keyboard offers both in one and comes in $15 less at B&H in the Fourth of July sales.
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote |
$39.99 $29.99 at Best Buy
You can get the Fire TV Stick on sale for just $29.99 at Best Buy's 4th of July sale. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.
Insignia 8qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker |
$119.99 $59.99 at Best Buy
A fantastic price, you can snag the Insignia pressure cooker on sale for $59.99. The multi-function pressure cooker features an automatic keep-warm function, 24-hour delay timer, and is dishwasher safe for easy, quick cleanup.
Amazon Echo Show 5 |
$89.99 $69.99 at Amazon
Add a screen to your Amazon Alexa experience with this Echo Show 5 deal, a $20 saving on the compact display. Use the touchscreen interface to check out your calendar, follow recipes, control your smart home and much more. Not only that, but the larger Amazon Echo Show 8 is also available for under $100 this weekend as well.
Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) | Free Echo Dot |
$99.99 $79.99 at Best Buy
You can get a free Echo Dot smart speaker (worth $49.99 by itself) when you pick up the second generation Ring Video doorbell in the 4th of July sales. This is the previous model, but if only the latest will do, you'll find a similar deal on the premium, third generation device. It currently costs $189 at Amazon (was 298.99).
Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Maker |
$109.99 $79.99 at Best Buy
The ability to brew coffee at home has never been more important, and the Keurig K-Slim on sale for $79.99 is a fantastic option. The compact single-serve coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and features three different brew sizes.
Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones | $
199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy
The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. The water-resistant wireless earbuds feature secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability, and provide up to 12 hours of battery life.
Fitbit Charge 3 |
$149.95 $98.50 at Amazon
With the release of the Charge 4, the Fitbit Charge 3 has seen some price cuts over the last few months. In Amazon's 4th of July sales you can pick up this subtle fitness tracker with heart rate monitor for just $98.
Bose SoundSport Wireless |
$149 $99 at Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet - 32GB |
$139 $99.99 at Amazon
The Kids Edition of Amazon Fire HD 8 has a $40 discount in Amazon's 4th of July sales, meaning you can pick up a safe and secure tablet with a range of kid-friendly features included for a little less right now.
