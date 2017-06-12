10 most exciting Xbox One games Microsoft revealed at E3 2017

Microsoft came to E3, saw and conquered everyone (so far) with Xbox One X, and the most powerful console in the world is bringing upgraded processing power, graphical oomph and the might of the cloud.

A new console must mean new games, and Microsoft hasn’t disappointed, with one of the most impressive lineups ever.

We’ve covered all the big gaming reveals from Microsoft’s keynote at E3 2017, including the racing prowess of Forza Motorsport 7, the MMO sea piracy of Sea of Thieves, and the undead open-world of State of Decay 2 and Anthem, the grandest multiplayer game BioWare has ever made. Welcome to the year of Xbox One X...