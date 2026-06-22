\n<p id="elk-72321fb6-9be2-4a42-a386-cf7c36183c95">7 days left! Well, that's 7 days until June 30, so it's the last stretch of EOFY sales and deals. If you've been procrastinating over purchasing any work-related tech, you're running out of time. You'll need the receipts by June 30 to be able to claim them as deductions in this financial year's tax lodgement. And if you get something back in your returns, that's extra savings right there, so don't let this chance pass you by.</p><p>So get a wriggle on, folks! Otherwise you'll be waiting another year to claim those tax deductions.</p>\n