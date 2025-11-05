<a id="elk-75695380-63bf-4f46-a1a1-545b59eddffb"></a><h2 id="black-friday-is-already-here">Black Friday is already here</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="474234fe-b3d5-47e5-9452-44c3cc7b4845"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="3DYhwyskvs5mwTNro9UbhB" name="techradar-early-black-friday-deals-nov-5-live-header-1" alt="Collage of early Black Friday deals, including a Hisense TV, Dyson vacuum, Ninja air fryer, Samsung phone, Lego and Garmin watch" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/3DYhwyskvs5mwTNro9UbhB.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="0b25e0b2-c908-4108-91e9-45159ae94ae9">Hello again and welcome back to my live coverage of the early Black Friday deals in the UK. This year's sales kicked off earlier than ever before last week and I've been scouring the top retailers ever since to bring you all of the very best offers right here. You can also expect loads of expert buying advice from myself and the TechRadar team, who have years of combined experience testing the latest tech and hunting down all the top bargains during major sales.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>