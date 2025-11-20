<a id="elk-a8461a00-4fb4-4750-a842-88bf73c85442"></a><h2 id="the-amazon-black-friday-sale-is-here">The Amazon Black Friday sale is here</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="ff7c304c-c95f-4225-a42f-2386215e0940"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="g8dkRyQSL8SzyY6MKin5WZ" name="amazon-black-friday-deals-us-2025-header-1" alt="Collage of tech from the Amazon Black Friday sale in the US" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/g8dkRyQSL8SzyY6MKin5WZ.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="e192f739-60ae-412c-aa20-6ce100b93678">At last, this year's Black Friday sale at Amazon has started. I'm going to be picking out all of the best deals right here, so stay tuned for regular updates throughout the day featuring my top picks from this year's event.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>