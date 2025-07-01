I've covered every single Prime Day sale in Australia – these are my top 29 early deal recommendations to buy before July 8

Officially, Prime Day 2025 begins on July 8 but, as of July 1, Amazon has already released its 'early' deals. These, of course, are some of Amazon's own hardware and the best offer that I think is worth checking out ahead of Prime Day is the record-low price on the 2024 Kindle Scribe.

There are deals on Echo smart speakers, as well as Fire TV Sticks and Ring security systems, but there's a ton of other great deals from other big brands that are already worth your attention.

Going by what happened last year, I don't think Amazon will lower the price of its own devices when the Prime Day sale officially starts on July 8, but we might see more of its Kindles get the price chop.

The other brands, though, are likely to dramatically change price then. I'm fully expecting Bose's Ultra series to be cheaper next week than during the month of June when the QC Ultra Headphones dropped to a nice low price on Amazon. Similarly with the likes of Dyson and Breville too.

What I'm not expecting is major discounts on Apple products, although I'm being hopeful. While iPads have seen some discounts recently, iPhones and AirPods are a different matter altogether, but I'll keep watch and there's already a small discount on the AirPods 4.

If you don't want to wait till next week or if you happen to be travelling, take a look at the absolutely great early deals I've found on Amazon – all listed from cheapest to most expensive – below. These prices are already quite competitive, or I wouldn't recommend any of them.

And Prime-exclusive deals have also been labelled. If you aren't a Prime member, you can sign up now to get a 30-day free trial that covers the sale (and then some), and you can always cancel any time.

Best early Prime Day 2025 deals

Save AU$18 Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 (1 pack): was AU$55 now AU$37 at Amazon Samsung's alternative to Apple's AirTag was redesigned in 2023 and has been reasonably well received, making it a good Bluetooth tracker for non-Apple user. It'll let you keep tabs on the location of whatever you attach it to and, critically, it works with Android. It costs a little more than a single AirTag at full price, but this discount is easy to recommend.

Prime exclusive deal Save AU$32 Amazon Echo Pop: was AU$79 now AU$47 at Amazon The Echo Pop was down to a super low price of AU$29 during Black Friday last year, so I expect this price will fall come July 8. Even if it doesn't, this is still a decent price to get started with a smart home setup. The Echo Pop is Amazon's simplest smart speaker, with a compact size that makes it perfect to slot into small spaces. With Alexa built in and ready to take on your commands, you’ll be listening to tunes and setting timers and alarms without having to whip out your phone.

Prime exclusive deal Save AU$40 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was AU$99 now AU$59 at Amazon This upgraded model of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best-value streaming sticks, especially for Amazon customers who appreciate Alexa. It supports 4K ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus and Dolby Atmos audio – plus cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Use it to access popular streaming subscriptions like Netflix, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and more. I expect the price of this device to fall when Prime Day officially starts as I've seen it for AU$49 previously.

Prime exclusive deal Save AU$74 Blink Outdoor 4: was AU$149 now AU$75 at Amazon Available in the Australian market as of October 2024, the Blink Outdoor 4 is an affordable home security camera from Amazon with the ability to last up to two years off of two AA batteries. It comes with an easy-to-use app and fairly good camera quality via a 1080p lens, and can store video when paired with a Blink Sync module. At half price, it's an attractive home camera that you can place almost anywhere around your home.

Save AU$44.95 Logitech Lift: was AU$129.95 now AU$85 at Amazon This ergonomic vertical mouse is perfect for small hands and is set up just right to encourage better posture, thus reducing aches along the wrist, shoulder and shoulder blade. While we've seen the Black colourway drop to AU$68, it's still worth considering even at this price.

Prime exclusive deal Save AU$100 Amazon Echo Show 8 (2024): was AU$249 now AU$149 at Amazon Available in two colours, the latest version of the Echo Show 8 smart display now offers spatial audio alongside all its Alexa smarts. The 13MP camera offers crisper video call quality but you can always close it if you value your privacy. And that 8-inch HD screen is great for streaming content. You can even make it your digital photo frame when it's not in use. One device, so many functions, including becoming a central hub for all your smart home devices.

Save AU$34 Apple AirPods 4: was AU$219 now AU$185 at Amazon It's not a huge discount but it's been rare to see any price cut on Apple's latest AirPods 4. This pair of buds lacks active noise cancellation but you still get great audio and personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. Additionally, a battery life of up to five hours on a single charge and 30 hours with the included carry case will keep you listening for longer. If you prefer ANC, the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation is also discounted – now AU$279 from AU$299.

Save AU$50 Beats Pill: was AU$249 now AU$199 at Amazon The Beats Pill is a sturdy, classy portable speaker that you can use anywhere from the living room to the poolside, thanks to its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. It also has a substantial 24-hour battery life, so you can listen for a long time without worrying about recharging. While this isn't listed as a discount on Amazon, it definitely is AU$50 off the official RRP.

Save AU$121 JBL Tour Pro 3 Earbuds (Latte): was AU$399 now AU$278 at Amazon This feature-packed pair of earbuds doesn't normally come cheap, so it's good to see a decent chunk of change shaved off the price that's now equal to the lowest we have seen before. Featuring a handy touchscreen on the case that displays battery life, brilliant head-tracked spatial audio, and a competitive 55 hours of battery life (when recharged with the case), you'll want to pick these up if you've been looking for an AirPods Pro or Galaxy Buds Pro alternative. Note that this discounted price is applicable only on the Latte colourway (pictured).

Save AU$256 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones : was AU$649 now AU$393 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are a stunning set of headphones and comfortably the best when it comes to active noise-cancellation. Their sound quality is nothing short of exquisite, and the ability to turn any song into a spatial audio one thanks to Immersive Mode earns it another gold star. Black is currently AU$449, and only the white colorway gets the full discount, but you will need to check the AU$6 coupon box for this price.

Save AU$142 DJI Osmo Action 4: was AU$469 now AU$327 at Amazon As one of the best GoPro alternatives out there, DJI is pushing the boundaries of what is possible with action cameras. The Osmo Action 4 isn't the latest model, but it's still great in low light, waterproof down to 18m and has a magnetic mounting system to die for. Even better, at AU$327, it's only AU$3 more than its lowest-ever price.

Save AU$150 Garmin Instinct 2 (Electric Lime): was AU$499 now AU$349 at Amazon While we have seen it a little cheaper before, this smartwatch offers a brilliant tough design, excellent GPS tracking, useful training tools and an epic battery life, we proudly handed this watch an Editor's Choice seal of approval in our Garmin Instinct 2 review. If you're OK with the black colour scheme and standard (45mm) size, this is one of the better Garmin smartwatch deals going.

Save AU$207.95 JBL Spinner BT turntable: was AU$649.95 now AU$442 at Amazon Our esteemed colleagues at What Hi-Fi? said this turntable from JBL is a surefire winner in the budget space. It has a great quality built-in phono output making connection to an amplifier as easy as possible (but you can bypass it if you wish) or you can stream via Bluetooth to a wireless speaker. It also looks pretty darn good in our opinion. If you're looking for an affordable turntable upgrade, or a solid starting point to enter the world of vinyl, this JBL spinner is an excellent choice.

Prime exclusive deal Save AU$200 Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024; 16GB): was AU$649 now AU$449 at Amazon Kindles are known for their reading capabilities, but with the Kindle Scribe, you get that and a whole lot more. With a wide range of writing features, you can take notes, create sketches and brainstorm like a pro. I love the 10.2-inch glare-free screen that has its own ambient light sensor to adjust screen brightness automatically, and I can't complain about its battery life either. This is the complete package if you want an ereader and a digital journal.

Save AU$252 Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer (Ceramic Patina / Topaz): was AU$749 now AU$497 at Amazon We have seen this Dyson hair dryer go quite a bit lower in price, so it may drop again later in the year, but if you're hoping to treat yourself now, this is a good price to pick it up for. Dyson's "most intelligent" hairdryer is designed to dry your hair faster and without the possibility of heat damage thanks to its new Scalp Protect mode.

Save AU$425 Shark Cordless Detect Pro w/ auto-empty system: was AU$999 now AU$574 at Amazon An excellent alternative to a Dyson, the Shark Detect Pro offers powerful suction that makes it great on both hard floors and carpets. It can easily convert into a handheld to tackle upholstery or the car and a built-in auto-empty system ensures you don't breathe in whatever you've vacuumed up too.

Save AU$460 Nespresso Vertuo Creatista capsule coffee machine: was AU$1,099 now AU$639 at Amazon We rate the Vertuo Creatista as the best Nespresso machine out there thanks to its use of the Vertuo pods, which come in a range of cup and mug sizes and an integrated milk frother. It performs exceptionally well, too, and will brew your morning cuppa in no time at all. The price here is only for the Stainless Steel and Black Truffles colours. Make sure to check the 'Apply $10 coupon box'

Save AU$232 DJI Mini 4 Pro: was AU$1,119 now AU$887 at Amazon Arguably the best small drone available that doesn't need to be registered with CASA, the DJI Mini 4 Pro is quite the little flyer. With full 360º obstacle avoidance and improved image quality, it packs pro-grade performance into a very compact drone. And while this 21% discount isn't the best price we've seen before – it was slightly cheaper on eBay via code last June – it's still a good offer for an excellent drone.

Save AU$600 Dyson Gen5detect Absolute: was AU$1,549 now AU$949 at Amazon 39% off Dyson's most powerful cordless vac isn't too bad a deal – it has seen a 43% discount during Black Friday on Amazon though. Still, for its power and battery life alone, this is something to consider. You also get the Fluffy Optic cleaning head that illuminates invisible dust on hard floors to ensure you can capture every last mote. Need more bin capacity for a larger home? The Dyson Gen5outsize is also discounted – 36% off, down to AU$1,048 from AU$1,649.

Save AU$201 Canon PowerShot V1: was AU$1,449 now AU$1,248 at Amazon This is Canon's first compact camera in years, picking up where the fabulous and popular PowerShot G7 X series left off. It features a brand-new 22.3MP 1.4-inch sensor that boasts Canon's trusty Dual Pixel CMOS II autofocus and it has an integrated fan to keep things cool for the content creator. With plenty of grunt under the hood, this is the first time we've seen the new camera – which is just months old – get a price drop.

Save AU$700.16 Canon EOS R8 (body): was AU$2,599 now AU$1,898.84 at Amazon This might be an entry-level camera but it sure has some advanced features. Anyone who wants to shoot wildlife or sports will be thrilled with the 40fps burst speed, and it inherits some of the tracking precision from Canon's higher-end cameras too. With a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, it's one of the lightest cameras available today and represents excellent value for a beginner. You can use the savings to invest in a good lens, and you'll get a bonus battery too.