I've covered every single Prime Day sale in Australia – these are my top 29 early deal recommendations to buy before July 8
From a Kindle to Breville, Bose, Beats and more, there are already plenty of early Prime Day deals to be had
Officially, Prime Day 2025 begins on July 8 but, as of July 1, Amazon has already released its 'early' deals. These, of course, are some of Amazon's own hardware and the best offer that I think is worth checking out ahead of Prime Day is the record-low price on the 2024 Kindle Scribe.
There are deals on Echo smart speakers, as well as Fire TV Sticks and Ring security systems, but there's a ton of other great deals from other big brands that are already worth your attention.
Going by what happened last year, I don't think Amazon will lower the price of its own devices when the Prime Day sale officially starts on July 8, but we might see more of its Kindles get the price chop.
The other brands, though, are likely to dramatically change price then. I'm fully expecting Bose's Ultra series to be cheaper next week than during the month of June when the QC Ultra Headphones dropped to a nice low price on Amazon. Similarly with the likes of Dyson and Breville too.
What I'm not expecting is major discounts on Apple products, although I'm being hopeful. While iPads have seen some discounts recently, iPhones and AirPods are a different matter altogether, but I'll keep watch and there's already a small discount on the AirPods 4.
If you don't want to wait till next week or if you happen to be travelling, take a look at the absolutely great early deals I've found on Amazon – all listed from cheapest to most expensive – below. These prices are already quite competitive, or I wouldn't recommend any of them.
And Prime-exclusive deals have also been labelled. If you aren't a Prime member, you can sign up now to get a 30-day free trial that covers the sale (and then some), and you can always cancel any time.
Best early Prime Day 2025 deals
Samsung's alternative to Apple's AirTag was redesigned in 2023 and has been reasonably well received, making it a good Bluetooth tracker for non-Apple user. It'll let you keep tabs on the location of whatever you attach it to and, critically, it works with Android. It costs a little more than a single AirTag at full price, but this discount is easy to recommend.
The Echo Pop was down to a super low price of AU$29 during Black Friday last year, so I expect this price will fall come July 8. Even if it doesn't, this is still a decent price to get started with a smart home setup. The Echo Pop is Amazon's simplest smart speaker, with a compact size that makes it perfect to slot into small spaces. With Alexa built in and ready to take on your commands, you’ll be listening to tunes and setting timers and alarms without having to whip out your phone.
This upgraded model of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best-value streaming sticks, especially for Amazon customers who appreciate Alexa. It supports 4K ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus and Dolby Atmos audio – plus cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Use it to access popular streaming subscriptions like Netflix, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and more. I expect the price of this device to fall when Prime Day officially starts as I've seen it for AU$49 previously.
Available in the Australian market as of October 2024, the Blink Outdoor 4 is an affordable home security camera from Amazon with the ability to last up to two years off of two AA batteries. It comes with an easy-to-use app and fairly good camera quality via a 1080p lens, and can store video when paired with a Blink Sync module. At half price, it's an attractive home camera that you can place almost anywhere around your home.
This ergonomic vertical mouse is perfect for small hands and is set up just right to encourage better posture, thus reducing aches along the wrist, shoulder and shoulder blade. While we've seen the Black colourway drop to AU$68, it's still worth considering even at this price.
Available in two colours, the latest version of the Echo Show 8 smart display now offers spatial audio alongside all its Alexa smarts. The 13MP camera offers crisper video call quality but you can always close it if you value your privacy. And that 8-inch HD screen is great for streaming content. You can even make it your digital photo frame when it's not in use. One device, so many functions, including becoming a central hub for all your smart home devices.
It's not a huge discount but it's been rare to see any price cut on Apple's latest AirPods 4. This pair of buds lacks active noise cancellation but you still get great audio and personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. Additionally, a battery life of up to five hours on a single charge and 30 hours with the included carry case will keep you listening for longer.
If you prefer ANC, the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation is also discounted – now AU$279 from AU$299.
Breville's SodaStream alternative is a good-looking machine and it can fizz up a heck of a lot of drinkable liquids, from juices to wine. This allows you to make all sorts of cold beverages, including cocktails, and that's what gives it a leg-up over many of its competitors. Available in two colourways for AU$196 – Brushed Stainless Steel and Truffle Black – and just AU$3 more for the Sea Salt.
The Beats Pill is a sturdy, classy portable speaker that you can use anywhere from the living room to the poolside, thanks to its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. It also has a substantial 24-hour battery life, so you can listen for a long time without worrying about recharging. While this isn't listed as a discount on Amazon, it definitely is AU$50 off the official RRP.
This feature-packed pair of earbuds doesn't normally come cheap, so it's good to see a decent chunk of change shaved off the price that's now equal to the lowest we have seen before. Featuring a handy touchscreen on the case that displays battery life, brilliant head-tracked spatial audio, and a competitive 55 hours of battery life (when recharged with the case), you'll want to pick these up if you've been looking for an AirPods Pro or Galaxy Buds Pro alternative. Note that this discounted price is applicable only on the Latte colourway (pictured).
Ever cooked with steam in an air fryer? Now you can with this Philips two-drawer air fryer. In our Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket XXL Air Fryer Steam review, we said that it cooks everything really well, but there are some caveats to keep in mind when it comes to the use of steam. Still, it's absolutely worth the investment if you want to upgrade from an old air fryer.
Sennheiser's fourth generation wireless over-ear cans are fantastic. In our five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we called these headphones "unbeatable". With active noise-cancellation, 60-hours of battery life and excellent sound quality, there are few pairs that can compete with the Momentum 4.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are a stunning set of headphones and comfortably the best when it comes to active noise-cancellation. Their sound quality is nothing short of exquisite, and the ability to turn any song into a spatial audio one thanks to Immersive Mode earns it another gold star. Black is currently AU$449, and only the white colorway gets the full discount, but you will need to check the AU$6 coupon box for this price.
As one of the best GoPro alternatives out there, DJI is pushing the boundaries of what is possible with action cameras. The Osmo Action 4 isn't the latest model, but it's still great in low light, waterproof down to 18m and has a magnetic mounting system to die for. Even better, at AU$327, it's only AU$3 more than its lowest-ever price.
While we have seen it a little cheaper before, this smartwatch offers a brilliant tough design, excellent GPS tracking, useful training tools and an epic battery life, we proudly handed this watch an Editor's Choice seal of approval in our Garmin Instinct 2 review. If you're OK with the black colour scheme and standard (45mm) size, this is one of the better Garmin smartwatch deals going.
Our esteemed colleagues at What Hi-Fi? said this turntable from JBL is a surefire winner in the budget space. It has a great quality built-in phono output making connection to an amplifier as easy as possible (but you can bypass it if you wish) or you can stream via Bluetooth to a wireless speaker. It also looks pretty darn good in our opinion. If you're looking for an affordable turntable upgrade, or a solid starting point to enter the world of vinyl, this JBL spinner is an excellent choice.
Kindles are known for their reading capabilities, but with the Kindle Scribe, you get that and a whole lot more. With a wide range of writing features, you can take notes, create sketches and brainstorm like a pro. I love the 10.2-inch glare-free screen that has its own ambient light sensor to adjust screen brightness automatically, and I can't complain about its battery life either. This is the complete package if you want an ereader and a digital journal.
We have seen this Dyson hair dryer go quite a bit lower in price, so it may drop again later in the year, but if you're hoping to treat yourself now, this is a good price to pick it up for. Dyson's "most intelligent" hairdryer is designed to dry your hair faster and without the possibility of heat damage thanks to its new Scalp Protect mode.
An excellent alternative to a Dyson, the Shark Detect Pro offers powerful suction that makes it great on both hard floors and carpets. It can easily convert into a handheld to tackle upholstery or the car and a built-in auto-empty system ensures you don't breathe in whatever you've vacuumed up too.
We rate the Vertuo Creatista as the best Nespresso machine out there thanks to its use of the Vertuo pods, which come in a range of cup and mug sizes and an integrated milk frother. It performs exceptionally well, too, and will brew your morning cuppa in no time at all. The price here is only for the Stainless Steel and Black Truffles colours. Make sure to check the 'Apply $10 coupon box'
Arguably the best small drone available that doesn't need to be registered with CASA, the DJI Mini 4 Pro is quite the little flyer. With full 360º obstacle avoidance and improved image quality, it packs pro-grade performance into a very compact drone. And while this 21% discount isn't the best price we've seen before – it was slightly cheaper on eBay via code last June – it's still a good offer for an excellent drone.
39% off Dyson's most powerful cordless vac isn't too bad a deal – it has seen a 43% discount during Black Friday on Amazon though. Still, for its power and battery life alone, this is something to consider. You also get the Fluffy Optic cleaning head that illuminates invisible dust on hard floors to ensure you can capture every last mote.
Need more bin capacity for a larger home? The Dyson Gen5outsize is also discounted – 36% off, down to AU$1,048 from AU$1,649.
This is Canon's first compact camera in years, picking up where the fabulous and popular PowerShot G7 X series left off. It features a brand-new 22.3MP 1.4-inch sensor that boasts Canon's trusty Dual Pixel CMOS II autofocus and it has an integrated fan to keep things cool for the content creator. With plenty of grunt under the hood, this is the first time we've seen the new camera – which is just months old – get a price drop.
A saving like this on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is unmissable. Had this been the price Samsung launched with just weeks ago, we’d be considering the Galaxy S25 Edge to be one of 2025’s best phones. This discount applies to both Titanium JetBlack and Titanium Silver models in the 256GB storage flavour.
This might be an entry-level camera but it sure has some advanced features. Anyone who wants to shoot wildlife or sports will be thrilled with the 40fps burst speed, and it inherits some of the tracking precision from Canon's higher-end cameras too. With a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, it's one of the lightest cameras available today and represents excellent value for a beginner. You can use the savings to invest in a good lens, and you'll get a bonus battery too.
This micro four thirds camera is a real marvel. We were so impressed with it that it scored 4.5 stars in our OM System OM-1 Mark II review. It's image quality is par excellence but its standout features are its superb stabilisation and the built-in graduated ND filters. It's a serious little camera for the serious photographer, but note that this offer is from a third-party reseller on Amazon.
It's been cheaper than this before, but this is still a fantastic saving on an excellent Nikon full-framer. The 24.6MP sensor can shoot at up to 120fps, records 6K video, has built-in image stabilisation and has dual card slots, including one for a CFexpress device to make full use of its speed. Note that this offer is from a third-party reseller on Amazon.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Max it out with Apple
Apple's AirPods Max are a ridiculously expensive set of over-ear headphones, but damn are they good! If you have the spare change, then you're getting a really classy design combined with a beautiful soundstage and really good noise cancellation that matches the competition from Sony and Bose.
If you're an iPhone or iPad user (or any Apple device, really), then these cans truly are a great companion if you're after beautiful sound and that iconic, easily identifiable look. Understandably its AU$899 price tag is rather inhibiting, but if you're keen, then take advantage of the AU$155 discount available on Amazon right now.
While this isn't an all-time low price (heck, it was AU$189 off during EOFY on eBay for Plus members), it's the best price on Amazon but only available on the Orange and Purple colourways. There's very low stock on the former, but there appears to be no such issue with the latter.
And it doesn't even require you to be a Prime member to make this purchase.
Apple AirPods Max (Orange):
was AU$899 now AU$744 on Amazon
Apple AirPods Max (Purple):
was AU$899 now AU$744 on Amazon
The other colour options are well over the AU$800 mark, but they are all still discounted, with the black being the next best-priced variant at AU$814.79.
Blink makes home security inexpensive
You can't put a price on your home and family's safety, but you don't have to spend a heck of a lot of money to set up an outdoor security system.
New to the Australian market as of October 2024, the Blink Outdoor 4 is an affordable home security camera from Amazon (yes, Blink is one of Amazon's sub brands, just like Ring) with the ability to last up to two years off of two AA batteries. It comes with an easy-to-use app and fairly good camera quality via a 1080p lens, and can store video when paired with a Blink Sync module.
Even at full price (AU$149), it's an attractive outdoor camera for your home, but at 50% off, it's a worthwhile investment.
In fact, you can pick up a bundle pack of two or three cameras too, and they're all half price for Prime members right now!
Blink Outdoor 4 (1-camera system):
was AU$149 now AU$75 on Amazon
Blink Outdoor 4 (2-camera system):
was AU$279 now AU$140 on Amazon
Blink Outdoor 4 (3-camera system):
was AU$399 now AU$200 on Amazon
Kindle your (digital) reading and writing habit
This is arguably my favourite early Prime Day deal of 2025 – a fabulous discount on the latest edition of the Kindle Scribe.
You can read more about why I think the 2024 Kindle Scribe at its 31% discount is a good buy, but know that this is the lowest price yet on the 10.2-inch E Ink writing tablet. In fact, if you happen to use specific NAB cards to pay for it, you'll also be able to score an additional AU$10 off at checkout with the code CARD10 (see the Terms on the product listing page for more details).
It's a very versatile Kindle that I use every day as my ereader and digital notebook. All my work and personal notes are in there, plus it carries my entire library of ebooks (I have the 64GB variant). I spend hours each day with it, so trust me when I say that if you want a good large-screen E Ink tablet, this one is a good option, especially when discounted to its lowest price yet.
Amazon Kindle Scribe (16GB):
was AU$649 now AU$449 on Amazon
Good morning, Australia!
If you're a bargain hunter, you're in luck. The EOFY sales have barely finished, but we're already prepping for Amazon Prime Day 2025.
The sale officially starts on July 8, but Amazon has already kicked off some early deals, specifically on its own hardware. I've listed the best of those deals above, but I've also dug up some other top offers that I think are worth your attention even before the sale starts.
I'll keep this page updated until the sale officially starts. This is, after all, just a teaser. I expect some prices to drop further next week, so if you can hold off, that's well and good. In case you can't, perhaps these offers will help you find something you've been holding out for at a price that's well within your budget for it.