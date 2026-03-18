<a id="elk-8541be87-93dc-4f78-8d63-c3569fee3d86"></a><h2 id="let-the-afterpay-deals-commence">Let the Afterpay Deals commence!</h2>\n<p id="15f49d31-03cd-4619-84df-adac890a0fae" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Hello deal fans and welcome to our live coverage of Afterpay Day 2026. This is the first Afterpay Day to land this year, with a second most likely arriving later in August.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">The sale doesn't <em>officially </em>kick off until tomorrow, March 19, but as you'll see on this page, there are several deals already live and worth checking out.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Indeed, I've already found a smattering of excellent deals for you to peruse. If you don't see anything you like in my current selections, I implore you to check back regularly throughout the next four days, as I'll be adding more and more deals as soon as I spot them.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">On that note, you have until Sunday, March 22 to snap up any bargains. So, if you see a price you like for a product you've been keeping an eye on, you should grab it before it's gone.</p>\n