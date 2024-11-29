75+ Amazon Black Friday deals that I'd recommend to my family and friends

Amazon Black Friday deals 2024 (Image credit: Future)

Hopefully, you’ve stuffed yourself with Thanksgiving dinner and are ready to shop Black Friday deals. More specifically, Amazon Black Friday deals. While Black Friday officially begins tomorrow, Amazon has already launched its official sale, which includes record-low prices on thousands of items like TVs, smart speakers, robot vacuums, AirPods, coffee makers, and more.



As a deals editor with seven years of experience covering Black Friday, I will guide you through today's sale by highlighting Amazon's best Black Friday deals. I'm using price tracking tools on best-selling products from brands like Apple, Bissell, Dyson, Samsung, and KitchenAid to ensure this page is filled with genuine bargains.



Currently, Amazon's best Black Friday deals include the AirPods Pro 2 for $154, Roku's 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for only $199.99, and Amazon's best-selling smart home devices, like the Kindle, Echo Pop, and Fire Tablets, starting at just $12.99.



I’ll be tracking more of this evening's best offers as we head into Black Friday proper and adding more standout deals as they become available.

My top Amazon Black Friday deal picks

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $153.99 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 at $153.99 might be Amazon's best Black Friday deal. It's a new record-low price, and I expect the earbuds won't stay in stock for long. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. The previous lowest price was $169, so absolutely do not miss this deal – they're fantastic value for this price.

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Ninja Foodi 8-qt 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon This is another product I already own and love – Ninja's top-rated 8-quart Foodi air fryer. Now on sale for its lowest price, the Ninja Foodi features a large dual-basket design that allows you to prepare multiple foods at once and six preset cooking programs for fast and easy meals.

Apple iPad 10.2, 256GB (2021): was $479.99 now $279.99 at Amazon Apple's best-selling 10.2 iPad with 256GB of storage just dropped to $279 - a new record-low price. While the tablet is an older model, it still packs a 10.2-inch Retina display, and the A13 Bionic chip ensures excellent picture quality and superior performance. According to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work, or playing games.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus: was $129.95 now $99 at Amazon A creamy cup of frothy espresso in the comfort of my own home? Yes, please. The Nespresso Verto Pop supports multiple types of drinks and sizes and features a compact design that won't take up much space on my kitchen counter. Today's early Black Friday deal brings the price down to $99, a new record low.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price ahead of Black Friday, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $299 now $179.99 at Amazon The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a Black Friday best-seller due to its popularity at recent holiday sales, and Amazon has the appliance on sale for $179.99. With a touch of a button, you can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors. This specific model includes two 16-oz pint containers.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon The 2024 MacBook Air is TechRadar's pick for the best overall Apple laptop and this is the first discount we've spotted on the new version with 16GB of RAM for improved performance. It also houses the super-powerful M3 processor, which is strong enough to support Apple Intelligence and the majority of advanced computing jobs you can throw at it, including video editing, photo editing, and coding. As part of the Air family, it measures only half an inch thick, with battery life that can reportedly last up to 18 hours. If you want a build with more storage, you can upgrade to the 512GB model for an extra $200.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $44.97 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales like Black Friday, and the queen-size set is on sale for $44.97 when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.

Amazon Echo Show 15: was $299.99 now $269.99 at Amazon With a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, the Echo Show 15 enlarges the classic Alexa smart display experience. With the included wall mount, you can easily place it and use it as a smart family hub. Via built-in widgets and apps, you can check the weather, ask topical questions, play your favorite videos on YouTube or Prime Video, and view your favorite photos.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This is the one item I buy every Black Friday: Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $24.95 at Amazon This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $24.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. It's no t a model we've tested, but the JBL Tune 510BT have over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are one of the best-selling headphones on the site. They also come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound. If you need something inexpensive and you need it now, it's hard to argue with this price tag…

Dyson Airwrap: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon The Dyson Airwrap is a multi-styler with attachments that let you create curls, waves, or a bouncy blowout look with minimal heat damage. Thanks to some pioneering innovation from the clever Dyson engineers, it's almost never discounted, so this Black Friday deal is worth snapping up.

Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple devices

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $349 at Amazon Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for $359 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price on Black Friday, and this offer is in danger of being sold out.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $149 at Amazon Today's Black Friday deal on the budget Apple Watch SE for $149 is a new record-low price. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $349.99 at Amazon Apple's previous-gen iPad mini is a fantastic all-rounder. Its powerful A15 Bionic chip delivers all the performance most people need, while the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is small enough to make the device beautifully portable. The mini's display has True Tone support, P3 wide color, and ultra-low reflectivity, so it looks great wherever you're using it. Today's Black Friday deal brings the price down to an all-time low.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $249.99 at Amazon Apple slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 (2022) to $349 earlier this year, but Amazon has now dropped that figure even further to a record-low $249.99. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design,n, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars – and it's now available for a record-low price - and the new base model gets 16GB of memory, double what it used to be.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals: Appliances

Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee machine: was $99.99 now $49 at Amazon Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $49, a new record-low price.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe: was $129.95 now $99 at Amazon The Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe by Breville is on sale for its cheapest price yet. This easy-to-use coffee maker supports multiple types of drinks and sizes, and you can brew these using dedicated recyclable Nespresso pods. The large removable water tank and compact size also add to its convenience.

Ninja BL770 Blender: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon This best-selling Ninja blender is getting a massive 50% discount, bringing the price down to $99.99 - a record low. It comes with a 72-oz pitcher and 1500 watts of power, allowing you to easily whip up your favorite frozen drink in minutes.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner: was $123.59 now $81.49 at Amazon Bissell portable carpet cleaners have become the breakout stars at holiday sales like Black Friday, and the top-rated Little Green model is currently on sale for $81.49. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum: was $399.99 now $249.98 at Amazon If you're on a budget but still want a high-end vacuum, Dyso's V7 Advanced is a fantastic option at just $249.98. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V7 features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $149.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $549.99 now $299 at Amazon Amazon is offering a massive 46% discount on the iRobot Roomba i5+ robot vacuum, bringing the price down to a new record low of $299.99. The robot vacuum features wet and dry floor cleaning and automatically empties itself into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal with enclosed bags.

Amazon Black Friday deals: smart home devices

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99 - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price at Amazon's Black Friday sale, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $21.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the previous record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day so it's worth buying now as we likely won't see a better offer during Black Friday.