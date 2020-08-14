You can now experience Samsung Galaxy devices at home

Samsung has announced a new initiative India called ‘Experience Samsung at Home’. The new service will allow you to explore and purchase Samsung devices.

With most of us staying at home and shopping gadgets online, Samsung is trying to bring you the Samsung experience at home. With this service, you can explore Samsung devices such as Galaxy smartphones, tablets and wearables right from your home.

This initiative will help you book a home demo of Samsung device online and also purchase the device online and get it home delivered from a nearby Samsung Exclusive outlet. This will be available across 900 exclusive retail outlets and will expand the program further in the coming months.

How Experience Samsung at Home works

You can look and explore the range of Samsung devices right from your home and book an online appointment for the home demo via the Experience Samsung at Home porta l by providing necessary details.

Next, you will have to select the closest Samsung Exclusive Store in your neighbourhood. The booking details will be sent in real-time to the selected store and the store will call back the consumer within 24 hours to confirm the appointment. Further, a Samsung Experience Consultant will visit your home according to the scheduled demo time. Samsung also mentioned that all the Samsung SECs are trained to follow the safety guidelines.

During the home delivery of Samsung products, all safety guidelines will be followed and the transaction will be made via the digital channels. Post the home demo and purchase, consumers also receive a feedback link via SMS to rate your experience.

“We have taken a number of measures to ensure consumer safety as social distancing is important to fight this pandemic. ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ is yet another initiative to create new shopper journeys as it will aid physical distancing by leveraging our deep retail presence in India. The launch of ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ service will enable consumers to explore and purchase our products online, whilst getting the deliveries offline from their neighborhood Samsung Exclusive Store. Our new initiatives are also helping our offline retailers and have resulted in a sharp recovery in our smartphone business post lockdown,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Samsung India.