Xiaomi Mi TV 4A launched in India starting at Rs 13,999

Xiaomi just launched two more smart TVs in India today, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32-inch at Rs 13,999 and the Mi TV 4A 43-inch at Rs 22 999. They come with content support in 15 languages and will be available on Flipkart, Mi Home and mi.com starting 13 March. The sale will happen twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To sweeten the deal, if the consumer has a JioFi connection, they’ll be eligible for a Rs 2,200 cashback.

The Mi TV 4A 43-inch comes with Full HD where the 32-inch variant has a HD ready display. Both the devices will run on Xiaomi’s own Patchwall UI. The 43-inch smart TV has 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, running on a quad-core Amlogic T962 64-bit processor. What makes it special is its blue light reducing feature aimed at cutting backing the amount of strain put on the users' eyes.

The 32-inch variant, on the other hand, runs on a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor with a Mali-450 MP3 GPU. Similar to it’s big brother, it has 1GB RAM but its storage is halved at 4GB.

Last month, Xiaomi launched the Mi TV LED 4 at Rs 39,999 that illustrated how the Chinese company was trying to undercut the rest of the local smart TV market. With these two variants coming in as well, one really has to ask whether or not Xiaomi will shake up the smart TV space in India?

With other smart brands like Sony, Samsung and LG having their smart TVs at higher price points, Xiaomi is going to present a consideration challenge to its competitors. Time will tell whether or not this strategy will help them grab a larger market share than the rest.

The Xiaomi TV 4C wasn’t announced as speculated by an earlier leak that showed a temporary page on the company’s official website, but it may still be a possibility in the future.