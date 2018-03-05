Xiaomi Mi TV 4C listed on company's website, could be priced at Rs 27,999

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4C might be coming to India as yet another model was ‘accidently’ listed on the official Mi India website. The listing showed the upcoming television to be priced at Rs 27,999.

Mi LED Smart TV 4C temporary listing (Image: © Gadgets 360)

The leak was first spotted by Gadgets 360 and the temporary link has now been removed from website. There’s a lot of hype about the upcoming Xiaomi launch on 7 March after Manu Kumar Jain had already posted that ‘Something new is coming to India,’ last week.

#SwitchToSmartThe product that we will launch this coming week is super stylish, and will turn many heads around 😎Excited for 7th March. @XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/jWu4tBzaypMarch 4, 2018

We were already privy to another leak and temporary site page that listed the two Mi TV 4A variants of 32-inches and 43-inches. This particular site listing, however, shows a 15% discount label but it’s difficult to ascertain whether or not it’s already been applied to the price shown, since it’s labeled as ‘out of stock.’

The 43-inch model of Xiaomi’s Mi 4C TV has a full-HD display with Dolby and DTS Audio. It runs on a quad-core Amlogic T962 64-bit processor that supports HDR 10 and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) with 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage. It supports to usual connectivity options.

What’s unique about the Mi 4C is the fact that it has a blue light reducing mode to reduce the amount of strain that’s put on the viewers' eyes.

Xiaomi already launched the Mi TV 4 last month and has been keeping that momentum going in the weeks that followed.

All in all, Wednesday will shed light on which products are actually coming to the Indian market and which ones have not made the cut, yet.