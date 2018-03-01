Xiaomi Mi TV 4A may be launched in India soon

Xiaomi maybe launching Mi TV 4A 32-inch and 43-inch in India. Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that something new is coming to India and further leaks show that this may, in fact, be a new series of Mi TVs.

Mi fans! Something new is coming to India!It’s time to switch to something smarter, slimmer and sleeker. Coming soon! Stay tuned 😎#SwitchToSmart pic.twitter.com/hsV3feDJbeMarch 1, 2018

After the tweet, gizmochina found the two variants of the Mi TV 4A listed on the official Xiaomi website. According to the leak, the Mi TV 4A 32-inch variant will cost Rs 12,999 and the 43-inch variant will cost Rs 21,999.

Temporary listings on Xiaomi's Mi TV 4A

The temporary listing doesn’t contain any images but the same Mi TV was already launched in China last year. Expectations are that the specifications will be the same.

The 32-inch HD display will sport a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels running on an Amlogic T962 1.5 GHz quad-core processor. Equipped with 1GB RAM, 4GB storage, MIUI’s Android Patchwall, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 2 HDMI ports, Ethernet and a USB 2.0 port, it’s going to bring in some very tough competition to the Indian Smart TV market. Its audio capabilities include 2 5W speakers

The 43-inch variant was also launched alongside the 32-inch Mi TV 4A but has slightly different specs. It’s powered by the same processor but has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Connectivity options also increase with 2 USB ports and Bluetooth 4.2. The audio component also improved with 2 6W speakers and support for Dolby Virtual Surround Sound, DTS and Bass Boost.

The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 was just launched in India last month at the price of Rs 39,999. This was the first time that a Xiaomi TV was launched outside of China.