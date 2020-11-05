Xiaomi launches a new variant of the Mi NoteBook 14 at Rs 34,999 in India

Earlier this year, Xiaomi entered the laptop market with the launch of the Mi NoteBook 14 series in India, to address the sudden spike in the demand for affordable laptops. Today, it expands the lineup with a new ‘e-Learning Edition’, making the series even more affordable.

Just like its more expensive siblings, the new Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 follows a minimal thin and light design. It tips the scale at 1.5 kg, which is respectable for a laptop in this segment with a metal body with a thickness of 1.8 cm. As the name suggests, it is targeted at students and remote workers.

It is priced at Rs 34,999 in India, and is now available for purchase on Amazon.in. Silver is the only colour option. With this, Xiaomi now has laptops at each price point between Rs 30,000 and Rs 60,000.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition specs

(Image credit: Xiaomi India)

The biggest change comes with the chipset. The Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition is powered by the dual-core Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, clocked at 2.1GHz (turbo up to 4.1GHz). That is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM running at 2666MHz. Onboard graphics are handled by the Intel UHD Graphics 620. Xiaomi hasn’t cheaped out on the storage either, offering 256GB of SATA 3 SSD with speeds of up to 600 Mbps.

It is also the only laptop in the series to offer an inbuilt webcam — a 720p unit in the top bezel. There’s a 14-inch Full HD display with anti-glare coating with relatively slim bezels, achieving a screen-to-body ratio of 81.2%. On the audio front, there are two stereo 2W speakers with DTS Audio Processing. The 46Wh battery is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of use. A 65W fast charger is also included, which will take the laptop from 0 to 50% in just 35 minutes. I/O includes two Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI 1.4b connector and a combo audio jack along with DC power.

Xiaomi Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro

Our Lightest, Smallest, Mightiest Powerbank yet. #MiPocketPowerBankPro 🔋- 22.5W Ultra-fast charging- Triple-Output port- Super compact & Lightweight- 12 Layers of advanced chip protection- #MadeInIndia 🇮🇳Available on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT at ₹1099.I ❤️️Mi pic.twitter.com/F0KcAHCKQeNovember 5, 2020

Xiaomi also launched a new power bank today — the Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro. It is a compact unit with 10,000mAh capacity. There are three output ports: two USB Type-As and one USB Type-C, with a peal output of 22.5W for fast charging. It is available on Xiaomi’s website at Rs 1,099.