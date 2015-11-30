Oculus Rift release date: will we finally know on Thursday?

We're in for some Oculus news later this week. Could it be the Oculus Rift release date? Its price? Unfortunately, we'll just have to wait and see.

Geoff Keighley, a video game journalist and presenter, announced via Twitter that a "special announcement" by Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey is going down during The Game Awards, scheduled to air Thursday, December 3 at 9pm ET.

As to what the announcement could be, Luckey tweeted that it won't have to do with opening pre-orders for the long-anticipated Oculus Rift headset.

That said, an official release date for the Rift, which is still scheduled to launch sometime in Q1 2016, could very well be on the table.

Some other possibilities include new titles receiving Rift compatibility, support for the headset on new platforms, or how much one can expect to pay when the headset finally hits shelves.

The Oculus Rift began development in 2012 through Kickstarter, leading to Oculus VR to be purchased by Facebook in 2014. The Samsung Gear VR, an Oculus-powered VR headset that utilizes the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 phones came out earlier this month.

The Game Awards, produced and hosted by Keighley, will have its second-ever show aired live on multiple consoles and streaming services.

On top of the Oculus announcement, new information and footage for Far Cry: Primal, Mortal Kombat X, and Quatum Break are also in store.